18 best unique and non-traditional wedding dresses you can buy online





The canadian press Dutch-born defenseman Frank Sturing gets first glimpse of life with Canada’s soccer team Frank Sturing enjoyed his first camp with the Canadian soccer team. Now the Netherlands-born defender is hoping he made a good first impression to be invited to return. Visiting Canada for the first time is also on her bucket list. The 23-year-old resides in the Netherlands but qualifies to play for Canada thanks to his Calgary-born father. Sturing’s Dutch grandparents moved to Canada, but returned home when his father was four or five. “It’s a great honor for me and I’m grateful for this opportunity,” Sturing said after being invited by Canadian coach John Herdman to camp last month in Bradenton, Fla. This marked his first trip outside of Europe. “I’ve always wanted to go to Canada on vacation,” he said. “But it’s not easy to come when you have two weeks off or something, because I’ve always wanted to go back to Canada with my dad. I hope I can come soon.” Herdman says Sturing is a player who “flew under the radar”. “Just a young professional who shows he could be someone Canada needs in the future,” he said. Sturing took the time of his club Den Bosch team to join Canada, having written in his contract that he was allowed to attend Canadian camps. “It was an easy decision for me because it’s a huge opportunity to show myself,” he said. Sturing reports that his father and grandparents are “really proud” to have chosen to wear the Canadian colors. It has not always been the case. Sturing represented the Netherlands at the U-18, U-19, U-20 and U-21 levels. The competition to make the Dutch national team is fierce and he often finds himself on the teams waiting list. Additionally, the Dutch have plenty of center-back star options, such as Liverpool’s currently injured Virgil van Dijk in the lead. “I think the Netherlands have the best center-backs in the world,” Sturing said. “So at some point you have to look at your opportunities. I think my opportunities are better with Canada. That’s why I was really ready to represent Canada now. I’m really proud of it.” He obtained his Canadian passport last March and his transfer of international soccer allegiance is complete. “It’s all official now,” he said. Given his age, Sturing is also eligible to represent Canada at the CONCACAF Olympic qualifying tournament scheduled for March. He was part of the team selected for the event last March to see it postponed to 2021 due to the pandemic. The Canadian men haven’t competed at the Olympics since 1984 when they lost to Brazil in a quarter-final shootout. Sturing rose through the ranks of the NEC academy in his hometown of Nijmegen, eventually joining the first team. He played in the Dutch first and second divisions before moving to Den Bosch’s second tier last October when his contract expired. He was a regular starter at Den Bosch, which is currently 19th in the 20-team league with 2-13-7. Injuries, COVID-19 and bad luck have taken their toll on the club, he says. “It’s not going very well. I hope we can turn the tide and have a better second half of the season,” he said. Sturing is right footed but plays left central defender for his club. “I’m comfortable with the ball. I think that’s one of my great strengths in making good decisions with the ball,” he said. “My position, most of the time, is good on defense.” He also spent time as a defensive midfielder in his youth, but prefers the back line. His two brothers and his father all played amateur football. Herman Sturing, his father, also investigated playing for the Canadian Olympic team in the early 1980s and “he was on the verge of success,” Frank said. The Dutch leagues called off their season in March when the first lockdown struck. The new season started in September. Sturing, who lives with his family, is not the only one to put on a Canadian shirt without having set foot in Canada. Marc Bircham, an English-born midfielder who qualified to play for Canada thanks to a Winnipeg-born grandfather, scored for Canada even before coming here. He scored on his Canadian debut in Belfast against Northern Ireland on April 27, 1999. — Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter This report from The Canadian Press was first published on February 1, 2021 Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press

