Fashion trade groups call for stimulus help – WWD





Fashion answered the call for more personal protective equipment when the pandemic had medics and populous jamming locked down last year. Now the industry wants some help in return from Washington. A group of four key trade groups sent a letter to congressional leaders on Monday, asserting their claim in negotiations for the gigantic stimulus bill being drafted on Capitol Hill. The CEOs of the American Apparel & Footwear Association, the Accessories Council, the Fashion Designers Council of America and the Travel Goods Association signed the letter. “In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, our members have suspended / limited operations in accordance with global health guidelines to protect their workers and consumers. In addition, these same members have reused facilities, factories and supply chains to rapidly produce and distribute personal protective equipment and other urgently needed medical supplies, ”the letter to House leaders said. and the Senate of both parties. “We appreciate the recent stimulus measures, but there are several other opportunities to help the retail and manufacturing sector,” the letter said. “Today, we urge you to take further action as part of the upcoming COVID-19 stimulus package, currently under consideration in Congress.” More specifically, they called for: • A short-term, federally backed trade credit facility to support the trade credit insurance industry on which many businesses rely. • Limited legal liability protection protecting businesses from “unfair lawsuits” related to the pandemic. • Incentives that would help companies get people back to work during the pandemic. • Tax credits to support efforts to maintain worker and consumer spending, such as store and office renovations and PPE purchases. • Duty drawbacks that would encourage businesses to donate surplus goods to charities. On this last point, the letter said: “Creating such a provision would be a win-win, allowing companies to unlock much-needed funds currently trapped in the surplus inventory created by the crisis, while helping Americans negatively affected by the pandemic with donations of clothing and footwear they need for themselves and their families. Although there is some light at the end of the coronavirus tunnel, with risk groups vaccinated and the promise of a strong American ramp-up of the vaccination program, companies are still struggling to cope. . The first wave of retail bankruptcies last year was fueled by companies already in financial difficulty. But as consumers continue to change their spending habits and back down, others begin to fail. More recently, Belk said he would reorganize his debt with a bankruptcy filing, although sellers are expected to continue to be paid. Businesses and fashion groups have called for more Washington stimulus to support businesses and consumers since the summer, but the effort stalled in the presidential election and is now being pushed by a tightly controlled Congress by the Democrats and preparing for the old one. President Donald Trump’s second Senate impeachment trial after the murderous storming of Capitol Hill last month. More from WWD: PVH’s new CEO Stefan Larsson takes the lead Jill Ramsey’s Hunt to Buy Ecommerce Brands AI contract negotiations are becoming big business







