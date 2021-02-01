The must-have looks of Couture Week, back and stronger than ever

A magical couture week is coming to an end, with fashion houses like Fendi, Chanel, Schiaparelli and Van Cleef & Arpels proving that a pandemic can breed great creativity. Even the celebrities who usually flock to fashion week were out in force, with Demi Moore, Lily-Rose Depp, Penelope Cruz, and Bella hadid among the stars who attend or walk in shows.

The magnificent collections on display celebrated beauty in all its forms. The region defended bodily diversity with pieces adorned with crystals; Chanel represented her eternal personality with dresses of delicate and transparent lace; Fendi brought an all in family charm that graced the catwalk where everyone appeared as royalty with floral and pearly embellishments in the first collection with Kim jones at the bar; and Schiaparelli showcased wild, ready-made designs that incorporate jewelry into clothing, yet yet have the magnificent charm of what haute couture can be.

And the week is just as important for jewelry houses as it is for fashion houses, after all, they share much of the same affluent clientele. Although most of the jewelers are parading this summer, there were some notable collections this season, including Chanel Haute Joaillerie, Van Cleef & Arpels haute joaillerie inspired by the cosmos and stars, and the Boucheron fine jewelry tribute to art deco shown as much. on men than on women. (The diamond bow shown in front, for example, can be transformed from a hair clip to a brooch to a ring).

If men’s collections are traditionally presented at the beginning of January, this year the sewing week was imbued with a few masculine looks. With Kim Jones presenting her first couture collection as Fendi and Valentinos’ new Creative Director of Women’s Fashion Pierpaolo Piccioli Showcasing his show taking inspiration from artificial technology, we got a glimpse of what the new era of high menswear looks like, from Fendis floral embellishments to the best heels and capes you’ve ever seen at Valentino.

Fashion shows have given us hope, exuberance, mystique and the general belief that fashion can solve all your problems. Coming up are some of our favorite looks, which should also take your breath away.