A fashion collaboration between Israel and the United Arab Emirates is making history, but will it last?





The year 2021 promises to have a stellar (re) start fashion diplomacy. January saw Italian designer Miuccia Prada assert the cultural ties between Europe and America with multiple stunning looks at President Biden's inauguration including the ceremony's most viral presenter: Nations Youngest Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman. Pradas' presence at the center of the stage signals the continuity of the EU-US sartorial relationship rooted in the iconic wardrobes of the First Ladies. Everything is fine, the New Normal wears Prada.

February increases the stakes considerably with a true media milestone for revolutionary fashion. After the signing of the Abrahamic Agreements by Israel, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain in September 2020, an Israeli model appears on the cover of an Arab magazine and an Emirati model is featured in an Israeli publication. For the first time!

Here’s a behind-the-scenes look at this incredible fashion moment. One of Israel’s most recognized modeling talents, Yael Shelbia now covers the February issue of Saudi Official, Dubais luxury media. She is photographed by an Israeli photographer Yossi Michaeli wearing a classic blue and white silk print blouse MICU, a Jerusalem-based brand co-founded by Israeli designers Michal Stern and Inbar Ben Shabbat. Meanwhile, LAISHA, Israel’s leading fashion publication since 1947, dedicates its back cover to a special project photographed by Adam Browning-Hill featuring the Dubai-based top model Chanel Ayan which is no stranger to the bright side of history as the first black model headliner fashion circuit in the Gulf. Emirati model Chanel Ayan wears a caftan by Esme Vie (@esmevieofficial) and a scarf by MICU (@micuandmicu) Adam Browning-Hill

When producer Anna la Germaine founded her agency Fashion Politics in 2011, this is exactly the kind of opportunity she had in mind. When news of the long-awaited peace accords first broke online, she started calling her industry contacts. It took months of negotiations to bring this bold vision to life, as collaborative processes had to be established between creative teams previously divided by a political ban on cooperation. Israeli model Yael Shelbia (@yaelshelbia) wears dress by MICU, shoes by Alessandra Balbi … [+] (@alessandra__balbi) and Collier by Erickson Beamon (@ericksonbeamon). Yossi Michaeli

The Saudi Official the cover was shot on the historic set Peninsula Hotel in New York, headquarters of the United Nations. Fashion and politics are inseparable and the successful combination of the two creates the foundation for a thriving business that results in thriving economies. With these beautiful covers, we aim to celebrate new opportunities between UAE, Bahrain and Israel, ”says Anna la Germaine. The collaboration, while conceived as a symbolic and positive public relations moment, raises some serious questions. Can a fashion magazine cover years of mistrust fueled by regional military and trade rivalry between Israel and the Emirates? Is this the start of trade in the fashion industry between countries, or a one-time publicity stunt? What’s the next step in Arab-Israeli fashion diplomacy? Emirati model Chanel Ayan (@chanelayan) wears a dress by Miser Son (@avarofiglio) Adam Browning-Hill

The new normal in Israeli-Arab relations opens up multiple avenues for cultural exchange. Karina Shtotland, Editor-in-Chief of LAISHA, says, “We are happy to share blankets promoting peace, brotherhood (or should I say brotherhood?) and cooperation that binds nations. Women of Israel are eager to be introduced to UAE women and learn more about all aspects of their life and culture. There is no doubt that celebrating talent, fashion and creation is a wonderful way to build fruitful peace. Boba Stanic, editor-in-chief of The Official Arabia, echoes this sentiment: we want to use this pacifist gesture to create cultural and social dynamics. This blanket may turn heads, but it can also serve as a conversation starter for the creative communities in the Gulf and Israel. We can travel, explore, create together. This raises the bar for the fashion industry across the region! Perhaps, hopefully, this visionary spirit will manifest itself in more daring fashion joint ventures in the next Dubai Expo 2020, postponed to October 1, 2021. Stay tuned.







