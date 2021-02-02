Face masks make a new fashion obsession

As someone who has always valued comfort over style, it’s only twice a decade that I become obsessed with fashion.

Until now, the most recent obsession has been travel clothing. What were the best choices for no ironing, no bulk, mix and match, able to hand wash and dry overnight?

Now, with the whole collection and nowhere to go, I took a compulsive detour into the face masks.

At first, I thought it would be simple: shop for colorful, popping masks that would go with any number of solid tops. On the rare occasion that I didn’t need to carry one (in my car, while waiting for curbside pickup), I could gracefully drop it around my neck and let it do double duty as a ‘striking scarf that would also hide the wrinkles on my neck.

The problem is in shape. One size fits all has turned out to be the fake news of commercial and handmade masks.

My dressmaker grandmother used to disapprove of tops and skirts that fit like paper on the wall. I thought it was all about modesty, but now I suspect it was because it’s almost impossible to get anything perfectly.

So far the only sheet mask that really works for me is the one I received in the mail for free from my insurer. Unfortunately, its charterhouse. Some like to say it’s the new black, but sadly it doesn’t go with everything.

Others that I have tried have spaces that refuse to be closed with safety pins or a needle and thread. These gaps are a no-no, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which says they should fit snugly against your face and have no gaps.

Good luck.

More:Balancing Act: Saving time spent is one way to wait for the vaccine

Knowing that I have to be masked even after the vaccination, I am now looking for the splashy equivalent of the Chartreuse mask that would not only work for me, but also the second mask now recommended for extra protection.

It is not easy. I squint at Etsy’s photos, but it’s hard to see them well.

And there are so many options to analyze: nose threads, filters, replacement filters.

I was also drawn to the pop-up ads for commercially made Oxford cloth executive executive masks and copper laced masks, which I still don’t understand but tried. They were large enough to protect a 6ft 4in man with jowls and only available in blue and black.

I even checked online stores where Google tells me that the most famous mask wearers get theirs. They are out of stock surprise and no overpriced surprises.

Soft and alluring 100% mulberry silk masks are still available as an alternative to normal fabric and DIY masks. Made by a company specializing in silk pillowcases and sleep masks, they are presented by models worthy of Victorias Secret.

Along the way, I found out that contractors had produced related products that I didn’t even realize I needed to go with my ill-fitting masks, for example, those molded plastic inserts that fit. fit all over your mouth and nose and claim to let you breathe. more comfortably and prevent your glasses from misting up. I can barely follow the mask, let alone an insert. And I can only imagine trying to complement it with two masks.

But wait. Perhaps there is a way to attach the insert to the mask strap, which allows you to keep track of your mask by hanging it around your neck like a goggle holder.

Or maybe I should go for the gaiter, now that the CDC has approved it with a double layer of fabric. It seems made for fashion and the 15-degree weather, with its ring of fabric circling the neck just waiting to be pulled up onto its nose at the first sign of another human.

The problem, I hear, is to keep it up there. But there! Someone is now selling gaiters with nose threads.

So that could be it: I push my way through the winter with gaiters and give myself time to find the perfect mask. Something cool, comfy, splashy that sorry, grandma fits like the paper on the wall.

Hope I will score one in the spring.

Or at least a week or two before scientists say we don’t need to wear them anymore.

Balancing Actauthor Pat Snyder is a resident of Beechwold and a speaker and life balance trainer. Read his work onpatsnyderonline.com.