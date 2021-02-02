In Berlin, the Benchmark Festival brings together fashion, art and culture in virtual reality





But beyond the simple virtual offer of physical realities, the Reference Festival has also transformed the IRL programming into a unique digital experience. In the virtual room, there was a live scene of performances by Anne Imhof, Eliza Douglas and MJ Harper, dressed by Stefano Pilati and Random Identities. In person, Imhof, Douglas, Harper and other performers were at the resounding Zeiss Major Planetarium, but online they were intimately accessible through a screen within a screen: The Reference Realities site provided a secondary stage to access their live performances. The festival also included talks with Hans Ulrich Obrist and Honey Dijon; Iolo Lewis Edwards, founder of HF Talk; and Tiffany Godoy. Installation by Chapel Petrassi x Mowalola in the Reference Studios area Overall, the festival was a testament to how creativity flourishes even in the worst of times and not just creativity, but ingenuity. Confronted with the mundane and repetitive nature of digital fashion weeks, the Reference Festival felt the closest to the real thing, the way it was in the Avant, where you could browse a gallery exhibit before discovering a runway and to dine with artists and friends. on the outskirts of the fashion bubble. No other virtual platform has figured out exactly how to capture this sense of communion and togetherness, and the way fashion exists in an array of art, music, and live performances. A performance by MJ Harper and David Jainz in the style of Random Identities by Stefano Pilati Photo: courtesy of Reference Studios GmbH autumn 2021 collection Photo: courtesy of GmbH Reference Studios is also launching the Reference Prize, bringing in a new generation of talent with the support of the Berlin agency and Slam Jam, the Milanese streetwear supplier. Applications are open to any type of creation, no degree required, with the goal of sparking more interdisciplinary conversations. Via email ahead of the festival, Reference Studios Founder Mumi Haiati said: With the festival we have made a statement for innovation in our time and expressed that creativity cannot be limited to a singular form. As the industry gears up for the fall 2021 women’s fashion season, this is a message more designers should heed. Michel Gaubert, Soo Joo Park, Kenneth Ize and Tiffany Godoy during a panel discussion hosted by Reference Studios

