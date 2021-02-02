DRESSED FOR SUCCESS: Career Services Clothing Drive Provides Students with Unique Opportunities | News





For many students, acquiring a professional wardrobe is often difficult due to the costs associated with it. But they are often encouraged to wear these clothes during job interviews and fancy dinners. To help students who may have trouble lining their closets with work clothes, Career Services at Northeastern State University hosted a clothing drive on Jan. 27 for students to drop off unused or unwanted work clothes. Kandra Medlin, Career Services Career Events Specialist, said the turnout was fantastic. Staff, faculty and students have responded in astonishing fashion to the request to help build a supply of professional clothing and accessories for the Rowdy Resource Room, Medlin said. Students can visit the Tahlequah or Broken Arrow Campus Resource Room to get free clothing that can be used for Greek badge holding, classroom presentations, interviews, career fairs, and in their jobs current or future. Medlin said individuals can donate throughout the year directly to the Rowdy Resource Room, even when a specific campaign is not underway. However, the definition of “professional clothing” is not correct. Some industries have different standards from others. Shannon Schwaebler, director of career services, said there were a few general rules to follow. A general rule of thumb is to wear conservative clothing, Schwaebler said. For men, this usually means a suit jacket, dress pants, a button-down dress shirt, and a tie. Women traditionally wear a blouse with dress pants or a skirt and low heels or flats. Casual business tends to be more varied across industries. However, generally for men it would be similar to the above, minus the suit jacket and tie. For women, consider pants or a skirt and a blouse. One of the most important things students need to prepare for are the job interviews they’ll go through to put their degrees into practice. Dressing properly is very important, Schwaebler said. There is a saying that you should dress for the part you want, not the part you have, Schwaebler said. When you arrive for your interview, your appearance is essentially your first impression. Being overdressed for an interview is better than being underdressed. By dressing in professional attire, your confidence is also likely to be boosted. Kade Moore, a business student at NSU, agreed that overdressing is much better than underwear. He even said he thinks the overwear leaves a good impression. I think it’s always better to dress to a higher standard than what is recommended for you, Moore said. So basically if it is recommended that you dress casually, go for business casual attire. If business is casual, get professional.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos