Men’s basketball loses its eighth consecutive game

Northwestern sophomore guard Chase Audige attacks the rim against Rutgers on Sunday. Despite a week’s break from the Big Ten’s play, the “Cats” were unable to perform early and often, losing to the Scarlet Knights of 8. Photo by Brandi Simpson / North by Northwestern

For many, a weeklong break is a blessing. It allows people to recharge their batteries, restructure their work, understand what is wrong with their lives, and come back to work with new ideas. For the Northwestern men’s basketball (6-9, 3-8 B1G), which had lost its seventh straight game before being given a week’s leave, there was a sense of optimism in the game of Sunday night against Rutgers (10-6, 6-6 B1G). Maybe they could finally figure it out.

But in typical Northwest fashion, it appears the Cats forgot they weren’t on hiatus anymore, losing to the Scarlet Knights 64-56. The game was tough for both teams but was marred by the Northwestern’s inability to stop long runs, including a dominant Rutgers opening, in which the Cats were outscored 31-11 in the opening 11 minutes .

Granted, the Cats were able to recover with a decent run, with an 18-3 explosion to close the half, but the deficit was just too much to overcome.

Frustrating night for us, to say the least, said Northwestern head coach Chris Collins after the game. [I] give Rutgers credit I thought the first 10 minutes of the game was history. I told our guys, when you spot a good 20 point team, it’s hard to come back from 20 points in this league against good teams We have to keep improving, we have to understand that, and that’s what that we are going to do as a staff and as a team.

Rutgers saw fantastic performances as he won over senior guard Geo Baker, who scored 12 points, and junior guard Ron Harper Jr., who had 13 points and put in an excellent defensive performance: a steal, a block and two rebounds. The Scarlet Knights, however, were led by senior guard Jacob Young, who came off the bench for a fantastic shooting performance: 6 for 10 from the floor for 19 points.

Rutgers senior guard Jacob Young and Northwestern second-year guard Chase Audige duel at the top of the key. Audige and Young had a fantastic performance in Sunday’s game, but Young’s shooting prowess ended up losing the “cats.” Photo by Brandi Simpson / North by Northwestern

The Cats were led in their effort by three key players; Junior forward Miller Kopp, who scored 15 points and caught four rebounds, sophomore goaltender Chase Audige, who scored 14 and slipped five steals and sophomore center Ryan Young, who continued his fantastic play on the bench with 14 points, three rebounds and an assist.

He gives us a big physical guy, gets on the glass, he can protect the basket, gives us a low scoring threat, Collins said on Ryan Youngs play. He’s 14 tonight, and I think he’s going to keep getting better, but I just feel like he’s getting back in shape, he’s getting his legs back. Obviously, he’s a key man for us. We need him if we are to be successful.

As mentioned, the game has never been exactly close for cats. Rutgers embarked on the aforementioned quick run and controlled almost every aspect of the floor: scoring 31 points, including 5 against 10 behind the arc. The Cats then locked in defensively and threw their own scoring streak, with some fantastic plays from Kopp, Young and Audige leading down the straight. At the end of the half, Northwestern had trailed Rutgers by just five, 34-29.

Unfortunately, the Cats couldn’t keep up with this momentum in the second half; In the first twelve minutes, Northwestern scored just nine points on just three field goals. While Rutgers didn’t exactly knock down all of their shots, the Scarlet Knights still did enough to create a big lead, 52-38. Despite another 10-0 down the home stretch, it was too little, too late for the Cats, who would end up losing by eight.

I don’t know it was an execution, said Ryan Young after the game. But, the last four minutes of games where you have to be at your best, I thought we were strong defensively, they made two tough shots, but teams that play well in the last four minutes are winning games, and they have. made the shots and we turned the ball and missed ours. I don’t think it’s necessarily an execution; I thought we were getting the ball where we needed to be and just being carefree.

Despite what the scores and the scorching droughts indicate, it was a largely even game statistically: each team had similar totals in all important measures, including rebounds (NU with 28, RU with 29) assists (NU with 10 , RU with 12) and turnover (NU with 20, RU with 18). Where the Cats fell, however, was in shooting on the ground: The Scarlet Knights simply did more shots, dropping from 23 of 47 to 20 of 48 in the Northwest. The Cats have simply allowed too many open shots and good plays, which the team will have to address in the future.

The Cats will now have another extended non-game break as their scheduled game against Michigan on Wednesday has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Wolverines program. The extra days can help cats understand their struggles and maybe give them the edge they need before they fight No.24 Purdue (12-6, 7-4 B1G).

It’s going to be a way to fight, Young said. “This league is tough, but it’s not like it hasn’t been done before. We know we can win in this league. So it’s just going to come out and fight this week, be ready for Purdue on Saturday. Everyone here realizes that it is difficult but it is not impossible, and we have proven that our team, and countless other teams in the league, prove it too.

Hope they remember waking up.