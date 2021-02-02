Kent State Fashion Museum unveils exhibit of regional European clothing





Step back in time with the new exhibit of European regional dresses at the Kent State University Museum, which opened on February 2. Sewn: Regional dress across Europe opens at 11 a.m. Tuesday. The exhibition features clothing from Eastern and Western European countries such as Norway, the Netherlands and Romania and aims to highlight the similarities between their regional dress styles. The museum open Tuesday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday admission is free from noon to 4 p.m. Admission is free for any student, staff member or faculty member with a KSU ID card. General admission is $ 6. The exhibition remains available until December 19. Kent State University Museum curator and associate professor Sara Hume specializes in regional European clothing and said she created the idea for the exhibit, selected the items on display and dressed the models. It’s always exciting to see it come together and see it really done and our show designer does a great job, it’s very bright and bold, said Hume. It’s really great because you see these things in the closets and they look a little bit sad and come alive when you put them on the mannequins. Then you see them take shape and see how beautiful they are. Participants can buy tickets online to book an hour in advance so the museum knows how many people are in the building as they are operating at a limited capacity, Hume said. Face cover are mandatory at all times inside the museum. I think it’s really a sensory experience, Hume said. There are a lot of bright colors and a lot to look at. It makes an impression when you stand there from a distance, but it really invites a close look because the pieces, the workmanship, the embroidery, the knitting, the lace, just the handcrafting that goes into all of these pieces is definitely worth it. worth considering and taking the time to look at them. Contact Catie Pusateri at [email protected]

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos