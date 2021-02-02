SOUTH BEACH HANGOVER: Men’s basketball Duke upset by Miami on the road

Perhaps it was the abundance of palm trees or the calm crashing of the Atlantic Ocean waves against the shore of South Beach. Or maybe it was the two and a half hour trip to Coral Gables, Florida.

Regardless, the Blue Devils were lethargic and lethargic to start their game against the Hurricanes on Monday night. And in the end, however, Duke fell in Miami 77-75 at the Watsco Center, breaking his two-game winning streak just two days after the team’s best performance of the season against Clemson.

We acted like a real young team, said head coach Mike Krzyzewski. We didn’t play well. I didn’t think we were in competition.

After an even first half, Miami did not start in the second half as Duke had hoped. While the Hurricanes didn’t necessarily find an effective way to beat the Blue Devils’ zone, they got stuck on the defensive end of the ball, holding the visiting team to a putrid bar of 36.4 percent from the ground in the nine. first minutes of the final. period.

Duke (7-6, 5-4 in the ACC) had countless opportunities to regain the advantage down the home stretch. Much like the first period, however, a series of mental mistakes made it impossible to do so. Despite the effectiveness of the zones over a long period, Miami (7-10, 3-9) still found a way to attack the rim late in the game to secure victory thanks to alley-oops and arrivals. solid. Hurricane keepers Elijah Olaniyi and Isaiah Wong were instrumental in putting the game away, finishing with 21 and 16 points, respectively, on a combined 14 of 20 from the floor.

A late 3-point pointer by DJ Steward brought Duke closer to three points with less than three minutes left in the game. Jalen Johnson answered the call two games later with a strong push to the rim to bring the Blue Devils back to within two points.

But in the end, Duke just couldn’t do enough to push himself through. The last minute turned into a foul play, and after a missed free throw with four seconds left, Johnson bounced the ball and pushed the field.

But as time went on, Johnson jumped over and passed to Matthew Hurt, who couldn’t get his 3-point attempt before the buzzer sounded.

Duke has struggled to find good shots all season, relying on grueling defensive sets to stay afloat. Tonight’s game was no different, as three minutes into the game the score was still only 2-3 in Miami’s favor. However, it looks like a solid basic rim training by Wendell Moore Jr. removed the rim cover for both teams. For about five minutes, the Hurricanes and Blue Devils traded baskets, as Steward and Johnson took on the burden of scoring early on.

One bright spot for Duke was Moore’s efficient and continued contribution. Despite a less than desirable season, the sophomore seems to have found his way into recent games, learning his role and letting the game come to him rather than pushing the accelerator too hard. Moore finished with 18 on 7 of 9 shots, even hitting a key 3-point pointer on the stretch to bring Duke back to one point.

Additionally, Mark Williams was instrumental in keeping Duke in the game as an anchor for the team’s 3-2 area. Williams finished with four blocks, forcing the Hurricanes to get much of their offense from 3-pointers. In the end, however, the Blue Devils’ neglect with the ball took their toll.

A game after returning the ball nine times against Clemson, the Blue Devils nearly matched that number in just one half of the game, with Krzyzewski looking more and more frustrated after each giveaway. Miami scored eight points on eight first-half turnovers by Duke.

We threw them straight to where they had layups, Krzyzewski said. We were very sweet[the Blue Devils] are really young … if we don’t play hard we will lose.

Even Jordan Goldwire, who runs the ACC when it comes to attendance-to-revenue ratio, struggled to execute it. After tearing up a Hurricane guard for a signature steal over the open court in the first half, Goldwire found a way to blow up the wide open layup he had won for himself.

I am really disappointed with our team, said Krzyzewski. They didn’t play like a Duke basketball team tonight, and I’m obviously responsible for that.

Matthew Hurt continued to be an offensive benchmark for the Blue Devils, finishing with 21 points on 7-for-15 shooting. His face-off match was almost perfect, as usual, and his contributions were a key factor in keeping Duke in the game.

Duke will face North Caroline on Saturday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium in an attempt to regain some of the clearly lost momentum in South Beach.