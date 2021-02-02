Patrick Kelly Fashion Show Opening in San Francisco – WWD

Pioneering black designer Patrick Kelly, whose playful work tackles racial stereotypes head-on, will be celebrated in a newly expanded exhibit that opens on October 23 at the de Young Museum in San Francisco, placing his brand in the context of the conversations of today on racism and gender identity.

“Patrick Kelly: Runway of Love” was originally organized by the Philadelphia Museum of Art in 2014, but has been expanded for its West Coast debut, which will coincide with the publication of the first book on the creator, with contributions from scholars international and critical, including André Leon Talley, as well as oral histories.

During his brief career in the 1980s, interrupted by AIDS, Kelly became the first American and the first black designer to be elected to the Chambre Syndicale du Pret-à-Porter des Couturiers et des Créateurs de Mode, which allowed her to show during Paris Fashion Week. He moved to Paris in 1980 at the suggestion of Pat Cleveland, and Yves Saint Laurent president Pierre Bergé personally sponsored Kelly in 1988 to form Parisian womenswear house Patrick Kelly Paris.

The exhibit will feature 80 fully accessorized sets, dating from 1984 to 1990, highlighting its inclusion of models of all races and sizes, as well as sketches and collages, and pieces from the designer’s controversial collection of stereotypical black racial memorabilia. , a large part acquired at the flea markets of Paris.

“He was a pioneer.… He was born in Vicksburg, Mississippi., During the days of the South, grew up out of this most racist violent environment, and made his way to Atlanta, New York and to become the toast of Paris. who had a successful multi-million dollar business when he died, ”said Laura Camerlengo, associate curator of costume and textile arts at the San Francisco Art Museums. “And remarkably, he has received accolades while being and remaining one of the few designers of any color to directly address race in his work.

Since her death in 1990, Kelly’s name has become a rallying cry for color designers, who launched The Kelly Initiative, an open letter to the Fashion Designers Council of America in 2020 demanding more transparency and transparency. inclusiveness in the fashion industry.

“In his day, Patrick was celebrated for reclaiming racist images and reclaiming them, but he was also ridiculed by some people,” Camerlengo said.

The San Francisco exhibit will bring contemporary dialogue to the designer’s collection of black memorabilia and its aesthetic incorporating bodycon dresses, denim, bandana prints, black baby doll brooches and church-inspired looks.

“This material not only inspired his brand and logo, but also the environment in which he worked. There’s a broadcast of Architectural Digest from his studio and home, and you can see the memorabilia scattered around him. We will also examine the historical roots of her designs, such as the jumpsuits, which were commonly worn by sharecroppers in the South and later by black civil rights activists, ”she said.

Kelly was the rare American color designer to be financially supported by an American conglomerate, funded by Warnaco from 1987.

“He was extremely well celebrated in France and his designs were popular in the United States, but there was hesitation to include designs of a racist nature. For example, his shopping bags weren’t used in the United States, they had the golliwog logo on them, and the images that had roots in systemic racism were uncomfortable here, ”explained Camerlengo. “That being said, in San Francisco, for example, his work had a strong resonance and was adopted by local boutiques and department stores. Macy’s and Nordstrom have made tons of announcements with his work, set up meetings with Kelly, and he would be mobbed. There is a woman, Mary Ann Wheaton, former president of Patrick Kelly Inc. [who tells a story]… About a woman who bought a jacket on her back. To stay warm, she had to wear a tablecloth to the Fairmont hotel.

Her designs have also been adopted by celebrities, including Princess Diana, Grace Jones, Gloria Steinem, Madonna, Cicely Tyson and Bette Davis, who wore Kelly’s question mark dress on “The Late Show with David Letterman,” and used it to turn things around the TV host and interviewer.

Camerlengo sees reverberations of its fashionable spirit today. “Pyer Moss as a label, and Kerby Jean-Raymond as a designer, looks at the brutalization of black bodies and recovers it in his designs and presentations. But Kelly’s aesthetic, the buttons, the bows, the skin-tight dressing, has become ubiquitous in larger fashion design, perhaps without people realizing where they came from.

Love was at the center of her work, and each of her catwalks opened with a model of spray painting a heart on the back wall of the stage.

“I conducted oral histories of 40 of his friends and colleagues, and every time I spoke to someone I remember them feeling such joy – and it came from Kelly himself,” said Camerlengo. “In the wake of COVID-19, I think we can all benefit from these feelings.”