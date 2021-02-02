Emerson Arts and Culture Center hosted a virtual jingle dress competition

Shundiin Whitehorse, 16, filmed her participation in a virtual dance competition in a jingle dress in one take an hour before the deadline.

For Shundiin, multiple attempts at traditional dance were not an option, as she filmed her entry in negative 35-degree weather in Saskatchewan, Canada.

In conjunction with his new art exhibition in honor of missing and murdered Indigenous women, the Emerson Arts and Culture Center in Bozeman held a virtual red jingle dress competition on January 22-24.

To participate in the virtual competition, participants posted videos of dancing in jingle dresses on the Social Distance powwow. Facebook page, which formed amid the COVID-19 pandemic instead of in-person powwow celebrations.

Videos tagged #EmersonRedDressSDP that garnered the most likes won the contest.

Young Aboriginal women took center stage in Emerson’s jingle dress competition, winning first, second and third places. By celebrating culture and tradition, the dancers also transmitted healing to Indigenous communities affected by two crises – the COVID-19 pandemic and the epidemic of missing and murdered Indigenous women.

Although Native Americans make up 6.7% of Montana’s population, they account, on average, for 32% of the state’s COVID-19 deaths and 26% of the state’s active missing persons cases.

Shundiin Whitehorse defies all odds and takes second place

Because Shundiin’s entry was submitted just in time for a contest that favored people who uploaded videos, and won likes, earlier Shundiin’s mother, Tara Whitehorse, warned her daughter that she might not do as well as they had hoped.

But Shundiin, who is Dakota and Navajo, said it didn’t matter. She didn’t care about the results she just wanted to dance.

With just an hour for Facebook viewers to like and share his post, Shundiin defied the odds, earning a second place and a $ 400 prize.

The jingle dress competition, which aims to celebrate traditional dance and raise awareness of the epidemic of missing and murdered Indigenous women, received more than 40 submissions from Indigenous women around the world.

Dan Simonds, Bozeman artist and member of the Pequot Tribe, co-founded the Social Distance Powwow Facebook page when COVID-19 canceled in-person events, like powwows.

The page has since gained nearly a quarter of a million subscribers and serves as an outlet for indigenous peoples to speak out and connect amid the pandemic.

“The page has really taken off. It just shows when Indigenous people put something into action, how much support we get. It’s an example of that magic that happens when we give back to our community,” Simonds said. .

The nonprofit Facebook page hosts various special powwows with cash prizes to give money back to Indigenous communities, celebrate tradition, and educate the public about Indigenous culture. Simonds said the page was funded by grants and partnerships with other organizations.

Because Indigenous communities have been hit hard by COVID-19, Simonds said he hopes jingle dress dancing will bring healing.

“We all need healing and hopefully some of these drugs shared by the dancers will help people. A lot of people are having discharge and pain, and our page is meant to uplift people, ”he said.

Xavi Wagner of the Blackfeet Nation takes third place

Wearing a dress her grandmother made in the 1990s, eight-year-old Xavi Wagner of the Blackfeet Nation took third place and took home $ 200 in the red jingle dress contest.

Xavi’s mother Snow Wagner said her mother taught her how to dance and that she, in turn, taught Xavi.

“When I watch her dance, it amazes me. What my mother showed me is instilled in my daughter. It means so much. I can’t wait to see what more she can do, ”she said.

Snow said her family were “very competitive” and would travel across the country to compete in powwows.

“Even though we can’t travel now, the Social Distance Powwow page is helping my family. It really allows us to continue. Just putting on our traditional outfits and pearls makes you feel really good. We love what we do, ”she says.

Snow said that when she spoke to Xavi about the contest’s focus on missing and murdered Indigenous women, they both became emotional.

“I explained it to her, and it was hard to talk about it. But I think it inspired her to do her best,” Snow said. “These children are living proof that the future is bright; they will continue our Indigenous teachings.”

Jayla Swallow of the Ogala Lakota Nation Wins First Place

Jayla Swallow, 10, of the Oglala Lakota Nation took first place in the contest, winning $ 800.

Jayla lives on the Pine Ridge Reservation, South Dakota, and danced with a red handprint painted on her mouth, symbolic of missing and murdered Indigenous women who have no voice.

Jayla filmed her video in the middle of a road, and Jayla’s mother Becky Brown said her whole family helped with the production.

“We are called ‘Team J’,” she said. “Her two sisters and her friend took care of the traffic, one taped, and my youngest daughter is the DJ.”

Brown said Jayla started dancing when she was three to help heal her diabetic grandmother with constant pain.

“I used to just send Jayla’s videos to her grandmother, but when the Social Distance Powwow came along, everyone said her dancing made them happy too. It’s really unbelievable.

“We’re Still Here and Here’s Our Story” at the Emerson Center for the Arts and Culture in Bozeman:

“We’re Still Here and This Is Our Story,” is a group exhibit that honors and defends missing and murdered Indigenous peoples. The exhibition opened at the Emerson Center for the Arts and Culture in Bozeman and will be open until February 28.

The Emerson is hosting a free “Artists Talk and Tour” event Tuesdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Zoom. Contributing artists will discuss their work and take a live gallery tour.

The Emerson is hosting a free panel discussion on February 11 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Zoom.

For more information on the exhibition and virtual events, visit www.theemerson.org.

