Ini Iyamba on style, design and connection with artists

Ini Iyamba developed a talent for creative expression at a young age and has since worn many hats on the local design scene. He’s a retail veteran (he worked downtown at FAO Schwarz, later as a Macys district merchant, and eventually opened his own stores, Ivy and Ivy Mens and Design, in the early 1990s. 2000s). Iyamba is also the founder of MN4MN, an organization he created to support local designers, businesses and artists through a series of events and showcases. Most recently, Iyamba joined the Faribault Woolen Mill Co. team as vice president of merchandising for the Minnesota heritage brand.

When did you first discover your visual eye?

I have to say it’s a cultural thing. Nigerians are bred to be very curious, confident and proud of who they are. My senses have always been piqued, and living in such a rich culture at a young age, I absorbed it all.

Describe your personal style and your approach to design.

I call my style classic with an edge. I tend to stay timeless (we always come back to classics!) Because trends come and go. But that doesn’t mean that I don’t try new things! I live in a mid-century modern house in St. Louis Park, so I tend to lean towards clean lines, although I don’t like my interior to be too modern. My wife and I also incorporate vintage pieces for a nice mix, and were always on the lookout for antiques with a story and a story.

The connection with local artists is in your DNA. What are your favorites? How do you approach the art collection for your home?

Collecting is really the type of emotion a piece evokes for me and how it speaks to me. Every year, I go out with the hope of finding work by local artists. A few of my favorites in my collection: a photograph of my daughter by Shelly Mosman (whom I’ve known for 20 years), a photograph by Wale Agboola, and a painting by Meg Lionel Murphy.

Where do you source your vintage from?

Hunt and Gather is my favorite and possibly my favorite store. For mid-century pieces, I love FindFurnish and Covet Consign.

What can we expect from Faribault Woolen Mill Co. in 2021?

As a legacy brand, the excitement for us is that we continue to build on the archives and legacy as a throw and blanket company while trying to diversify the product line (this season we have introduced clothing for men and women). As we look to the future, sustainability is a huge goal. After COVID, I think the way we spend our money will shift towards a greater buying mindset, so we want to focus on delivering sustainable and recycled products created in collaboration with manufacturers and designers. local. Were also excited to introduce more vivid and vivid colors.

Speaking of boldness and brilliance, you’ve crafted the Justice Blanket that donates $ 100 to the United Way of the Twin Cities of the Great to help rebuild businesses destroyed in the wake of George Floyds’ murder. What did this project mean to you?

It was an opportunity for us to play an active role in what is happening in our society. I poured out all of my own experiences and manifested my cultural upbringing to design something that would speak to the community and what our world is going through. The colors symbolize the freedom of black people and the people who died for us. If you look closely, the order of the stripes on one side is red, black, and green (representing the Pan-African flag), but the other side is flipped to symbolize the injustices that have overturned everything. It’s also important to note that activism is not something that happens once, and as a brand we want to make sure we’re part of the movement that moves forward.