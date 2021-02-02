3 observations as Dallas Mavericks maddeningly lose to Phoenix Suns, 109-108

The Dallas Mavericks lost again Monday night and again to the Phoenix suns, 109-108. Devin Booker was the Suns’ fourth quarter hero and tallied 24 in the contest, but staunch Chris Paul baked the Mavericks to 34 points, nine rebounds and nine assists. Luka Doncic had 25 points and Josh Richardson scored 24 in the loss to Dallas.

Maxi Kleber’s return to the court and the starting lineup marked the opening minutes of the game for the Dallas Mavericks. Josh Richardson led the charge early, with a number of drives to the basket and Tim Hardaway broke the basket lid for three runs for the team after an eight-minute deep drought to start the game. Dallas and the Suns looked a little rusty at the start and after twelve minutes the two teams were tied, 22-22.

Chris Paul helped cook the Mavericks in the second half as the Maverick bench unit couldn’t score. Josh Richardson helped save the Dallas offense again, hitting a pair of threes and holding the line until Luka Doncic launched. Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis scored all eight points as the Mavericks closed the half with an 8-0 run. Dallas took a 53-47 lead in the half.

The Mavericks came out in the third on a mission and looked ready to run the Suns right out of the gym. Attacking the offensive glass paired with a few opportune lines gave Dallas a double-digit lead. But the Suns really weren’t going to leave. Dallas kept a seven-to-eleven-point lead for most of the period, but in the final four minutes the Suns sent soft doubles to Luka Doncic and the Mavericks couldn’t convert any of the four out of three situations. . With the offense ravaged, the defense briefly lost its intensity. The Mavericks slowed the run as the Suns moved closer to three and took an 82-77 lead in the fourth.

With Luka Doncic on the bench to start the fourth, the Suns kept coming. The Suns tied the game at 87, then each team traded hay for the rest of the half. Ties and header changes throughout the frame until Dallas took a 108-106 lead with 55 seconds left on Josh Richardson’s free throws. The Mavericks would no longer score as they took just two last-minute field goals. The Suns received repeated offensive boards and Devin Booker hit his fourth three of the quarter with 1.5 seconds left to seal the game. Luka Doncic couldn’t answer with a prayer from him and the Mavericks fell 109-108.

There are no moral victories

It must be said that the Dallas Mavericks played a much better team defense. Well until they didn’t, sure, but a lot of this game was best played by the Mavericks on the side of the ball they got roasted on.

But they still lost and in a heartbreaking way. There is not much to say on this point beyond I do not think there are moral victories. I’m having a hard time getting anything positive out of the game. There were so many open looks the guys just didn’t hit. So many avoidable bad turnover. It’s just frustrating.

Things fell apart in the third quarter and it continued into the fourth.

The Mavericks were up 77-66 with more than four minutes in the third quarter. Then the Suns started throwing soft doubles at Luka Doncic as he dribbled the pitch. He made the right pass and Dallas ended up with a wide open three corner that they missed. The next possession Maxi Kleber got the ball from Doncic on the free throw line. He threw a wild pass on the back panel. Then they had Brunson bring the ball back and this resulted in Hardaway missing an open jumper. After that, Brunson missed a driving stop. Meanwhile, the Suns reduced the lead to three. The Mavericks escaped a quarter-five.

Then, a mixed unit of starters and benchers gave the Suns a 10-0 run with Luka Doncic on the bench. A Brunson lay down and we got things back, but going -7 in a few minutes Doncic is resting is very bad. The foundations for the loss began in the third quarter and were fully exposed by the middle of the quarter.

Dallas still can’t hit three points

It’s funny at this point. Richardson shattered his nearly month-long streak with two threes at the top of the key, but missed four more. Jalen Brunson, a real bright spot this year from the age of three, has missed all of her looks, two of which were big, wide open. Dorian Finney Smith connected on a rare three over the break and then missed all of his other attempts which were corner looks. Doncic was one for four, including his last second attempt, but was also deprived of a three on a Hardaway offensive foul. Porzingis hit three of the seven but missed several wide open shots. 31.3% on the match against three in team. It’s very bad.

