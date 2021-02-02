Red Dela Cruz Flaunts Body In White Bandage Bodycon Dress





Red Dela Cruz teased her Instagram followers with three photos of herself modeling a sexy minidress. The octagonal UFC girl noted that she was playing dress-up in the photos. In the footage, Red was standing next to a window with gray curtains and lots of natural light pouring in. In the background was a loveseat with a rug in front of it covering a light-colored tiled floor. Red wore a white strapless bandage mini dress in the photos. The outfit stretched over her breasts, revealing a hint of her ample cleavage. There was a cutout under the bust, highlighting her toned tummy with a small band covering some skin. The gathered skirt featured a tulip hem that showcased her legs while highlighting her curved hips, slender waist and rounded back. She accessorized with chunky and medium earrings in gold. In the first photo, Red had one arm against the wall, and she hopped the opposite hip to emphasize her shapely body. Her long dark hair fell over one shoulder from a side part, and she looked to the side with her full lips slightly pursed. For the second picture, she partially faced sideways and used her hand to hold all of her hair into a low ponytail that flowed down her back. She looked directly at the camera for the final shot, with her hair pulled back and her full lips slightly open, revealing some of her teeth. Fans showed their appreciation for the sexy photos, with over 21,100 hitting the like button. Almost 300 people also took a moment to write a positive comment. “What baby! Too bad we’re not the same size, ”one fan teased, including hearts and flames with the words. “Is there a reason you look so perfect?” This dress is gorgeous and you are absolutely flawless, ”enthused a second follower, adding heart-shaped smileys. “Oh wow! Those squats have paid off! You are utterly gorgeous. Your body is perfect,” gushed a third devotee, adding roses and hearts. “You are a real queen. I’m your slave. I can’t find a word to describe this magnificent beauty. Because this perfect beauty cannot be expressed in words, ”replied a fourth with multiple star eye and heart eye emoji. Red often showcases her fit physique on her social media with pictures of herself modeling skimpy outfits. The Inquisitr reported that she recently rocked some medium wash Daisy Dukes with a one-shoulder crop top.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos