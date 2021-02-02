Brands’ social support for racial justice has waned – Glossy





Last summer, when protests erupted in response to the murders of black Americans, including George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, fashion brands responded by posting statements, donating to causes and sharing their platforms.But until Black History Month, many let their vocal support for equality and racial justice wane, raising questions about the authenticity of their efforts and the real progress the industry is making.

One of the most notable attempts at lending a platform was a campaign called #ShareTheMicNow, led by Alice + Olivia founder Stacey Bendet and Endeavor marketing director Bozoma Saint John, among others. This led to 46 prominent white women, including Diane von Furstenburg and Gwyneth Paltrow, to give control of their Instagram accounts to a black woman for 48 hours.

The campaign, which was scheduled to run through June and July, was one of many efforts by fashion brands to lend their platforms to black voices when the public was concerned about racial injustice. After the campaign ended, the founders encouraged people and brands, through calls to action on their own Instagram accounts, to keep the concept alive using the hashtag #KeepSharingTheMic. But the hashtag fell in early fall. According to hashtag tracking data from Tribe Dynamics, fashion brands have largely stopped talking about racial injustice for the rest of the year. It’s only now that some of these ideas have started to re-enter brand marketing just in time for Black History Month. Data from Tribe Dynamics showed that among the top 50 fashion brands, based on their Earned Multimedia Value (EMV) over the past 12 months, #BlackLivesMatter had an EMV of over $ 3 million in June. That fell to $ 380,000 in July, then to $ 77,000 in October, all the way to $ 21,000 in December (although some brands posted less during the holidays, skewing the December numbers). #BLM followed a similar trend, going from a high of $ 1.2 million in June to a low of $ 20,000 in December. EMV roughly estimates how often the hashtag is used and viewed. #ShareTheMicNow had an EMV of $ 82,000 in June and $ 30,000 in July, before essentially disappearing – no EMVs have been earned by the top 50 fashion brands since. #KeepSharingTheMic, the tracking hashtag, saw only $ 819 in EMV in June, with none in the following months. The official Instagram account for #ShareTheMicNow hasn’t posted since June 2020, and none of the founders responded to requests for comment on this story. According to Kat Borve, CEO of 5–One-year-old lingerie brand BrassyBra risks appearing opportunistic or superficial if its anti-racial injustice initiatives are not continued. BrassyBra has an ongoing relationship with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, which offers scholarships to black students. He has donated 5% of his monthly profits to the fund over the past three years, totaling tens of thousands of dollars, Borve said, although she declined to specify the amount. The brand recently added the George Floyd Memorial Foundation to its list of donation recipients. It will also be an ongoing relationship, not limited to Black History Month. The Thurgood Marshall Fund has been one of our major charitable recipients for years because education is so important, Borve said. But we don’t just want to do it when it’s in the news. It must be a continuous and determined thing. Meanwhile, some fashion brands have kept the spirit of #ShareTheMicNow alive with efforts that lend their platform to black artists and designers. Levis, for example, has launched a series of black voice-focused shorts that started rolling out last week. It was co-created and hosted by director Oge Egbuonu, and features tennis player Naomi Osaka and artists Willow Smith and Jaden Smith, among others. The brand is also launching a small collaboration with black political activist Fresco Steez. Levis brand president Jennifer Sey said the brand wanted to make sure this campaign wasn’t forgotten once February ended. The campaign was launched to coincide with Black History Month, she said, but every month we will be rolling out new films until June 2021. It’s easy to say being genuine or standing up for it. what you believe in, but it’s not easy to do. . Our hope is to inspire others to take this journey. These films will focus on racial equality as well as climate activism and Women’s History Month in March. Sey said the brand hasn’t forgotten about other commitments it made last summer, such as its plan to improve diversity in its leadership team. She mentioned newly hired Elizabeth Morrison, as Head of Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging, and Elliott Rodgers, as a board member, as proof that these commitments are being met. But on this front too, fashion still has its work cut out for it, to make diversity, equity and inclusion priorities. A report from CFDA and PVH, published Monday, shows that only 17% of management positions and 15% of fashion company board seats are occupied by people from BIPOC.







