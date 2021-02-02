Fashion
Priyanka Chopra Channels Inside White Tiger in Monochrome Midi Dress with Diana
- Priyanka Chopra recently shared an image in which she can be seen channeling her inner white tiger with her sartorial choices and posing with her ‘little one’ Diana. For the photo, the actor wore a beautiful monochrome dress which is worth 2 lakh.
By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATE FEBRUARY 02, 2021 11:27 am IST
Looking for a bold animal print dress to make a statement at the next zoom party you go to? Visit Priyanka Chopras’ Instagram account. The actor who is busy promoting his recently released Netflix movie online while sitting at his home in London is currently channeling his inner white tiger through his clothing choices. Yes, you read that right.
Priyanka recently shared an image of herself wearing a gorgeous tiger print dress. The turtleneck dress had a cinched torso that flaunted her enviable curves. The lower half of the long sleeve dress had a flowing vibe and an asymmetrical hem. The fashionista midi dress from American label St. John had great cutout details at the back, adding a little more oomph to the look.
Priyanka paired her dress with a pair of black strappy heels. To accessorize the Iman white and black open-back tiger dress, the actor donned a pair of black small-frame sunglasses as well as large hoops. She added the boss vibe with how she glamorized her outfit. The Priyankas makeup featured a bay colored lip with flushed cheeks and a tight high bun.
She shared the image on her Instagram account with the caption, A white tiger and her cub @diariesofdiana #TheWhiteTiger (sic). The photo also featured Priyankas’ first pet, Diana. If you look closely you will see that the Dianas jacket matches that of the Priyankas outfit. This duo is simply adorable.
We’re a fan of the Miss World 2000 sartorial choices. Priyanka’s dress is currently out of stock on the St. John’s website, however places like Lyst have the dress and to add this piece to your collection you will need to maybe spend as much as high as 1,89,872 ($ 2,600).
Check out a few of her other recent looks that we love:
On the job front, Priyanka Chopra finished filming Matrix 4 and Text for you. The actor is currently preparing to shoot his next web series in London.
