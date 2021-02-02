The Pocket Problem in Women’s Clothing | Opinion

Clothing has evolved rapidly over the years, with fashion changing in the blink of an eye. As a result, most clothing intended only for men is becoming more and more accessible to women.

Costumes are now also made for women and while the idea is no longer new, jeans are worn by almost everyone.

Even though almost everyone wears jeans, the difference in design and virtually between men’s and women’s clothing is drastic, especially when it comes to pockets.

As a woman, jeans pockets are, for the most part, a lost game for a variety of reasons.

First, despite the back pockets on women’s jeans, the front pockets are only there for the design.

It may appear that there are front pockets as there is a seam in the pocket area, but most of the time it is actually sewn or not there.

Second, if there are front pockets, they are significantly smaller than the pockets provided in men’s jeans.

These two design choices are completely ridiculous and very inconvenient for women.

Women also use pockets and we should be able to have as much space in our front pockets as men.

Most men can stow their phone in their front pocket knowing it’s safe and won’t fall out during the day. Men can even put their wallet and keys in their pockets.

Women, on the other hand, have to put their phones in their back pockets because they don’t fit in their front pockets. And forget to try to put something else in the pockets because nothing will fit.

Not only can the phones slide easily out of the back pockets, but they can also be grabbed more easily if someone tries to steal it.

If your phone is in your back pocket, there’s a better chance that if it’s stolen you won’t notice it until it’s too late, especially if the thief knows what they’re doing.

Some might argue that women might just carry a purse for their belongings to make sure nothing gets dropped or stolen, but not everyone wants to carry a purse everywhere.

Purses are inconvenient, especially if you are just shopping. Lugging around a purse just to keep your stuff is frustrating when men don’t have the same problem.

Some women also prefer not to carry a handbag at all, which means their jeans pockets are where they try to keep everything.

It really isn’t that much harder to add front pockets or make existing fake pockets really accessible.

Yes, more material is needed which might raise the prices slightly, but it would be almost exactly the same as adding large front pockets to men’s jeans.

It won’t change the overall design much as the seams where the pockets are supposed to go already exist.

Also, the addition of these front pockets would make it more practical for any woman who has a hard time stowing something in their pockets.

While the front pockets of jeans are the main problem with the impracticality of women’s clothing, they are not the only item of women’s clothing to lack pockets.

Leggings could also benefit from adding pockets somewhere on their designs. They could offer an alternative to women who resort to putting their phone in their belt since there are no pockets.

The simple fact of adding a pocket on the side would be useful for design and practicality, especially since some brands of leggings have already done this and succeeded.

Overall, pockets for women’s clothing should be included more or designed to be truly accessible.

Companies should focus less on maintaining a nice minimalist design on women’s clothing and focus more on practicality, just like they do on men’s clothing.