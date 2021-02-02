Chrissy Teigen had to steal food in 2010 at a Miami fashion show

Chrissy Teigen shared a glimpse into the darkness of the modeling industry.

The 35-year-old model took to Instagram on Monday to share several photos of her modeling a bikini on a runway in Miami in 2010.

In her caption, John Legend’s wife described how unglamorous the experience was as she was not paid enough for food and had to share a hotel room with several other girls.

Zero glam: Chrissy Teigen shared a glimpse into the darkness of the modeling industry. The supermodel took to Instagram on Monday to share several photos where she modeled a bikini on a runway in Miami in 2010

A Walk on the Cheap Side: at the 2011 Ed Hardy Swimwear show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Swim at the Raleigh on July 16, 2010 in Miami Beach, Florida

Sad Circumstances: In her caption, John Legend’s wife described how unglamorous the experience was as she was not paid enough for food and had to share a hotel room with several other girls.

The star looked slender in various bikinis for the 2011 Ed Hardy Swimwear show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Swim.

The show took place at the Raleigh on July 16, 2010 in Miami Beach, Florida. It was the same year that she appeared in the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue in 2010 and was named Rookie of the Year.

“SLIDE! she told her followers to let them know that she uploaded multiple images.

“ I was talking about my Miami fashion week days and how it was basically my equivalent of walking in Parisian couture. ”

The configuration: ‘SWIPE!’ she told her followers to let them know that she uploaded multiple images. “ I was talking about my Miami Fashion Week days and how it was basically my equivalent of walking in Parisian couture ”

$ 200 less fees! She then said: ‘$ 200 per show minus the agency and I would wait 5/6 hours sitting on the floor of the Mondrian to be seen’

She then said: ‘$ 200 a show minus an agency and I would wait 5/6 hours sitting on the floor of the Mondrian to be seen.

‘Book a show at the Setai, walk above the pool, oh my god excitement, Class C Naomi Campbell is coming through hhhhh !!!!!!’

The Sports Illustrated model then said: ‘Dinner with hikes at Prime 112, ordering enough food to take home to eat during the week, as the fashion show money would disappear along with the agency fees.

“Sleep in a two bedroom Flamingo with 5 other girls, MEMORIES!

Not a good way to earn money: ‘Book a show at the Setai, walk over the pool, oh my god excitement, Class C Naomi Campbell is coming through hhhhh !!!!!!’ The Sports Illustrated model then said: ‘Dine with hikes at Prime 112, order enough food to take home to eat during the week as the fashion show money would disappear along with the agency fees’ ‘

This weekend, Chrissy and John had a date when Spago reopened in Beverly Hills where she slit her green dress open and had to wear a jacket over it on her way out of the restaurant.

Teigen was in Washington DC last month for Joe Biden’s inauguration.

She was also the first celebrity the president started following on Twitter. She said it would be a “ miracle ” if Biden still followed her on Twitter four years from now.

Chrissy – who has more than 13 million subscribers on the microblogging platform – wrote on her Twitter account: “ A miracle if my potus follows lasts the full four years. ”

Chrissy was a fervent critic of Donald Trump, Biden’s predecessor, while in the White House, and the billionaire businessman actually blocked her on the social media site.

Dinner Date: This weekend the star was with Legend as they attended the reopening of Spagos in Beverly Hills

But the model recently reached out to Biden to ask him to follow her on Twitter.

She wrote: ‘hello @joebiden i was blocked by the president for four years may i have a follow up plz (sic)’

And after Biden obliged her through her new @POTUS account, Chrissy took to Twitter to express her glee.

She said on the platform: ‘OH MY GOD !!!!!!!!!!

‘sweetheart oh my god lmao I can finally see the president’s tweets and they probably won’t be bothered (sic)’

For the Prez: Teigen was in Washington DC last month for Joe Biden’s inauguration. She was also the first celebrity the president started following on Twitter. With John and their children Miles and Luna

Chrissy and her Grammy-winning husband John Legend were both in Washington on Wednesday (01/20/21) to attend Biden’s inauguration.

The model – who has Luna, four, and Miles, two, with John – previously admitted to being ‘proud’ of her ‘tail’ of Trump.

She said: ‘I’ve actually been a big hater against Donald Trump for a long time. If you go back, I’ve been dragging him for five to seven years now. I’ve been doing this forever and I’m proud of it.

“ I can’t believe someone can actually do this all day, every day, and still be president. It’s crazy.’