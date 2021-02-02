18 best unique and non-traditional wedding dresses you can buy online

Want more cold weather fashion, buyer-approved purchases and the hottest trends? Register for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada newsletter!

We’ve rounded up 18 of the prettiest unique wedding dresses to suit every budget.

While this year’s brides-to-be have gone through their fair share of wedding planning dramas (rest in peace, transatlantic honeymoons), deciding to postpone (or do away with) traditional celebrations can be a blessing in disguise for couples. with a creative tendency.

For those who wish to break the mold of the wedding dress, non-traditional ceremonies have paved the way for equally unique outfits. Today’s brides have a choice of elegant silk mini dresses, daring belly sets, and colorful, truly reusable outfits.

To celebrate your one-of-a-kind style, we’ve rounded up 20 non-traditional bridal looks for your big day.

Dresses Under $ 200

At under $ 200, these dream dresses prove that you don’t need a high budget to make your wedding luxurious.

Fame and Partners Lake Dress (Photo via ShopBop)

This champagne-colored Lake dress from Fame and Partners features a plunging neckline and a self-tie belt and is cut in an elegant non-stretch charmeuse for an elegant bridal look.

BUY IT: Shopbop, $ 90 (originally $ 300)

Sister Jane ‘Small Talk’ ruffled midi dress (photo via ShopBop)

With ruffles as far as the eye can see, Sister Jane’s Small Talk midi dress is a romantic light pink choice for brides who want to step away from classic white.

BUY IT: Shopbop, $ 151

WAYF ‘Emma’ puff sleeve dress (Photo via ShopBop)

With a Victorian-inspired silhouette and a delicate lace overlay, WAYF’s Emma puff sleeve dress is as romantic as it is cool.

BUY IT: Shopbop, $ 99

Dresses Under $ 500

While your wedding dress is undoubtedly a defining detail of your big day, it doesn’t have to be expensive. For under $ 500, rest assured these are wedding outfits you can (actually) wear again.

Point esprit dress Marchesa Notte (Photo via The Outnet)

This delicate feminine dress from Marchesa Notte combines dreamy floral-embroidered tulle with velvet trims to create a standout piece.

BUY IT: The Outnet, $ 268 (originally $ 895)

Reformation robe ‘Acacia’ (Photo via Reformation)

Designed with a shoulder strap to a tie, Reformation’s ivory silk mini dress is a stylish substitute for a traditional floor-length wedding dress.

BUY IT: Reform, $ 488

ASOS EDITION Erin Off Shoulder Draped Wedding Jumpsuit (Photo via ASOS)

Part of the ASOS Edition bridal collection, this off-the-shoulder jumpsuit features a feminine bandeau collar and loose wide-leg pants. Best of all: it has pockets.

BUY IT: ASOS, $ 237

GOEN.J Ruffle and lace trim mini dress (photo via ShopBop)

A flowing, feminine style, this knee-length dress from GOEN.J features oversized tiered ruffles and a sheer lace insert to the stomach for a peek-a-boo style.

BUY IT: Shopbop, $ 246 (originally $ 615)

Dream Sister Jane Sheer Maxi Dress (Photo via ASOS)

A dreamy alternative to traditional bridal wear, the Dream Sister Jane Maxi Dress with Sequin Floral Embroidery is the perfect balance between bohemian and romantic.

BUY IT: ASOS, $ 237 (originally $ 395)

Robe of the Reformation Virgin (Photo via Reformation)

Simple and romantic, Reformation’s silk slip dress is designed with a relaxed skirt and dramatic puff sleeves for a vintage-inspired look.

BUY IT: Reform, $ 418

‘Bexley’ Tiered Sequin Midi Dress (Photo via Anthropologie)

Celebrate your union with the panache it deserves in the shimmering sequin midi dress from Saylor NYC. Because, really, nothing says that I will love you forever like gold glitter.

BUY IT: Anthropology, $ 297

Dresses Under $ 1000

According to Bride runway, the average price of a wedding dress in Canada is $ 1,500. Get into the budget without sacrificing an ounce of style with these stunning wedding looks.

‘Genevieve Rose’ Needle & Thread Tulle Dress (Photo via Net-A-Porter)

Floral-print tulle demands declarations of love. Celebrate your I back in your girlish dream dress, the Genevieve Rose dress from Needle & Thread.

BUY IT: Net-A-Porter, $ 670

Jay Godfrey Orlando – Layered Jumpsuit with One Shoulder Skirt (Photo via Saks Fifth Avenue)

Make a statement with the unique two-in-one asymmetric jumpsuit from Jay Godfrey. With a removable draped skirt, go from the altar to the after-party in style.

BUY IT: Saks Fifth Avenue, $ 495

Top and skirt Willowby by Watters Sariah

Willowby by Watters ‘Sariah’ Top & ‘Sariah’ Skirt (Photo via BHLDN)

A modernized take on the traditional wedding dress, the lace bridal top from Willowby by Watters is designed with flowing sleeves and a scalloped hem and when paired with the full lace skirt reveals a hint of your belly.

BUY IT: BHLDN, ​​$ 550 (top) and $ 850 (skirt)

Self-Portrait grosgrain-trimmed guipure midi dress (Photo via Net-A-Porter)

Designed exclusively for Net-A-Porter, Self-Portrait’s lace midi dress is partially lined along the bodice to show off a hint of skin, perfect for a summer bride.

BUY IT: Net-A-Porter, $ 530

Bronx and Banco “ Mademouselle ” midi dress (Photo via Revolve)

Something new, something blue. Celebrate your own fairytale ending with the Bronx and Banco Blue Sequin Midi Dress.

BUY IT: Revolve, $ 604 (originally $ 805)

Vanessa Cocchiaro ‘Charlotte’ mini dress (Photo via Net-A-Porter)

With romantic ruffled shoulders and empire waist, Vanessa Cocchiaro’s versatile white crepe Charlotte style has written Bridgerton romance everywhere.

BUY IT: Net-A-Porter, $ 415

Catherine Deane Ryder dress (Photo via Anthropologie)

The Gatsby-inspired fringe skirt and Catherine Deane’s sequined bodice are the perfect party look to dance the night away.

BUY IT: Anthropology, $ 950

Double Breasted Self-Portrait Mini Dress (Photo via Net-A-Porter)

Business meets the bride. Self-Portrait’s ivory crepe mini dress has a crossed front and lightly padded shoulders for an elegant look.

BUY IT: Net-A-Porter, $ 530

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA!