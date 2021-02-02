Boozt launches Live Video Shopping at Stockholm Fashion Week – in partnership with Bambuser | News





STOCKHOLM, February 2, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Boozt, the Nordic leader in fashion and lifestyle e-commerce technology, takes first step to bring Live Video Shopping powered by Swedish mobile live streaming technology partner Bambuser to Fashion Stockholm week from February 9 to 11. As a strategic partner of Stockholm Fashion Week (SFW), Boozt is the first e-commerce retailer to host a live video shopping event as part of the Fashion Week program. The Boozt Watch & Shop will be a daily event featuring highlights from the SFW program, allowing users to engage in a real-time interactive shopping experience as part of the video broadcast. “We continue to invest in cutting-edge technology designed to improve the shopping experience for our more than 2 million customers. By launching the ‘Boozt Watch & Shop’ live video shopping events, we want to invite our community to connect with the fashion industry – engaging everyone around Nordic brands, sustainable choices and trends. We are looking forward to launching it with SFW and the big Nordic fashion brands, looking for the 2021 trends ”, says Dorte Tandrup, Director of Sales and Marketing at Boozt. Boozt Watch & Shop Live Shopping Schedule February 9: Boozt Live on Sustainable fashion, hosted by Elina Grothn, Fashion Director at Elle Sweden

February 10: Boozt Live on SFW Trends, hosted by Jahwanna Berglunds, Fashion Editor at Odalisque Magazine and Susan Stjernberger, Influencer @styleinscandinavia

February 11: Boozt Live on Nordic designers, hosted by Katinka Island , Senior Buying Manager at Boozt and Sarah Jane Wilson , Fashion Editor at Boozt “Technology is playing an increasingly important role in the fashion industry and, over the past year, has become even more critical as brands are challenged to engage audiences through digital channels. . We couldn’t be happier to see Live Video Shopping integrated into the main Stockholm Fashion Week calendar and I believe it will be a key element in scaling up strong and sustainable Nordic players. like Boozt ”, states Maryam ghahremani, CEO of Bambuser. “As TechCrunch says, Sweden is a northern tech superstar. We want to encourage and develop entrepreneurship and innovation within the Swedish fashion industry and show how our technologies help push the boundaries to present Swedish brands ”, says Catarina Midby, organizer of SFW, general secretary of the Swedish Fashion Association. Contact information Maryam ghahremani, CEO of Bambuser | [email protected] | +46 8400 160 02 Emma Holmberg, Communication manager, Boozt | [email protected] | +46 73 024 74 45 Catarina midby, Secretary General, Swedish Fashion Association | [email protected] About Bambuser Bambuser is a software company specializing in interactive live video streaming. The company’s main product, Live Video Shopping, is a cloud-based software solution that is used by customers such as global e-commerce and retail businesses to host live shopping experiences on sites. Web, mobile apps and social media. Bambuser was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Stockholm. About Boozt Boozt is a leading Nordic technology company in online fashion and lifestyle sales. Founded in 2011, Boozt has over 2 million active customers and offers a curated and contemporary selection of fashion and lifestyle brands primarily through its multi-brand online store. Boozt.com. The company is focused on using cutting edge technology and local Nordic operations to deliver the best possible customer experience. About Stockholm Fashion Week Stockholm Fashion Week was founded in 2005 with the aim of bringing Stockholm and Swedish fashion on the international fashion scene. Stockholm Fashion Week was initially a physical event held twice a year. It has been relaunched in a digital structure since August 2020. Visit Stockholm Fashion Week for a calendar of events and presentations February 9-11, 2021. This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com https://news.cision.com/bambuser/r/boozt-launches-live-video-shopping-at-stockholm-fashion-week—in-partnership-with-bambuser,c3277550 The following files are available for download: Show original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boozt-launches-live-video-shopping-at-stockholm-fashion-week–in-partnership-with-bambuser-301219781.html SOURCE Bambuser

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos