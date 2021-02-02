Boozt launches Live Video Shopping at Stockholm Fashion Week – in partnership with Bambuser | News

STOCKHOLM, February 2, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Boozt, the Nordic leader in fashion and lifestyle e-commerce technology, takes first step to bring Live Video Shopping powered by Swedish mobile live streaming technology partner Bambuser to Fashion Stockholm week from February 9 to 11.
As a strategic partner of Stockholm Fashion Week (SFW), Boozt is the first e-commerce retailer to host a live video shopping event as part of the Fashion Week program. The Boozt Watch & Shop will be a daily event featuring highlights from the SFW program, allowing users to engage in a real-time interactive shopping experience as part of the video broadcast.
“We continue to invest in cutting-edge technology designed to improve the shopping experience for our more than 2 million customers. By launching the ‘Boozt Watch & Shop’ live video shopping events, we want to invite our community to connect with the fashion industry – engaging everyone around Nordic brands, sustainable choices and trends. We are looking forward to launching it with SFW and the big Nordic fashion brands, looking for the 2021 trends ”, says Dorte Tandrup, Director of Sales and Marketing at Boozt.
Boozt Watch & Shop Live Shopping Schedule
- February 9: Boozt Live on Sustainable fashion, hosted by Elina Grothn, Fashion Director at Elle Sweden
- February 10: Boozt Live on SFW Trends, hosted by Jahwanna Berglunds, Fashion Editor at Odalisque Magazine and Susan Stjernberger, Influencer @styleinscandinavia
- February 11: Boozt Live on Nordic designers, hosted by Katinka Island, Senior Buying Manager at Boozt and Sarah Jane Wilson, Fashion Editor at Boozt
“Technology is playing an increasingly important role in the fashion industry and, over the past year, has become even more critical as brands are challenged to engage audiences through digital channels. . We couldn’t be happier to see Live Video Shopping integrated into the main Stockholm Fashion Week calendar and I believe it will be a key element in scaling up strong and sustainable Nordic players. like Boozt ”, states Maryam ghahremani, CEO of Bambuser.
“As TechCrunch says, Sweden is a northern tech superstar. We want to encourage and develop entrepreneurship and innovation within the Swedish fashion industry and show how our technologies help push the boundaries to present Swedish brands ”, says Catarina Midby, organizer of SFW, general secretary of the Swedish Fashion Association.
About Bambuser
Bambuser is a software company specializing in interactive live video streaming. The company’s main product, Live Video Shopping, is a cloud-based software solution that is used by customers such as global e-commerce and retail businesses to host live shopping experiences on sites. Web, mobile apps and social media. Bambuser was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Stockholm.
About Boozt
Boozt is a leading Nordic technology company in online fashion and lifestyle sales. Founded in 2011, Boozt has over 2 million active customers and offers a curated and contemporary selection of fashion and lifestyle brands primarily through its multi-brand online store. Boozt.com. The company is focused on using cutting edge technology and local Nordic operations to deliver the best possible customer experience.
About Stockholm Fashion Week
Stockholm Fashion Week was founded in 2005 with the aim of bringing Stockholm and Swedish fashion on the international fashion scene. Stockholm Fashion Week was initially a physical event held twice a year. It has been relaunched in a digital structure since August 2020. Visit Stockholm Fashion Week for a calendar of events and presentations February 9-11, 2021.
