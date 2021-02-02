Fashion
Our favorite Harry styles seem to be celebrating his 27th birthday!
Today, February 1, marks the man, musician and fashion legendHarry Styles27th anniversary. It doesn’t need much introduction – its titlesGQs Most Stylish Man of the Year 2020 andVogueS first solo male cover let you know his style is iconic, even if you’ve (somehow) never seen his incredible fashion journey over the years. It’s hard to believe he’s been in the spotlight for so long already, but every time he steps out in the public eye and dazzles us, he’s been reminded that he could stay there for his outfits alone.
To celebrate this Aquariuss 27 Journeys Around the Sun, we’ve rounded up some of the most iconic outfits Harry gave us during his time in the spotlight!
1. More stylish than most airport enthusiasts
Airports are all about comfort, but Harry makes comfort a lot better than it should be. Her airplane-chic is our normal loungewear. The long black coat, with those super comfy velvety pants, paired with a plain white t-shirt and classic black Vans is pretty basic and yet, on him, it’s anything but.
(Jun Sato / GC Images / Getty Images)
2. A lot. Impressions.
Harry never hesitated to use matching prints, even during his1D years, but something about this look is making us so nervous. I mean, this shirt alone has multiple designs, but with the long hair and the tattoos and the rings? It’s definitely one for the books.
(Gustavo Caballero / Getty Images)
3. Harrys Trendy-Casual
How do you give a t-shirt and pants a high fashion feel? Add a pearl necklace and a shacket and suddenly you are golden. I mean it doesn’t help either if you are GQs Most Stylish Man of the Year. But give it a try!
(Neil Mockford / GC Images / Getty Images)
4. Arthur Meme, but make it trendy
If the Arthur meme was a fancy and edgy ensemble, it would be encompassed by this outfit and outfit only. The navy blue / yellow polka-dot sweater cardigan on the button-down shirt is a playful yet trendy combo, reigned by these striped tailored pants. And who says tattoos aren’t an accessory too ?!
(Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for SiriusXM)
5. Grooving with Lizzo
This look is groovy. The cropped sweater cardigan in 70s colors on the vertical stripe of the button underneath is something straight out of vintage style, especially with the wide-legged brown paints to complete the look.
(Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Pandora)
6. Classic flowers
Harry had made black and white floral suits before, but this time the print is smaller, the pants are flared and the shirt is black. He ties up the look with one of his signature overkill blouses, and it looks revolutionary.
(Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for HS)
7. Heels. Heels. Heels.
This extremely daring (albeit chic) red-and-white plaid suit isn’t for tame dressers, but it’s extremely iconic. Matching costume sets are (and hopefully will remain) a part of our lives, but what really attracts me are these shoes. Heels are amazing and literally elevate everything about this look.
(Neil Mockford / GC Images / Getty Images)
8. Obstacles disappear
The only literal barrier in this outfit is the structure of this giant skirt. Otherwise, this look, featured in Vogue, not only looks amazing, but really redefines the feminine and masculine style and freezes them in a glamorous Harry look.
9. Gucci from head to toe
Flared pants and this bold black and red Gucci logo suit will make you want to dance. Or crown Harry the queen of hearts. Either way, her look is too fabulous not to be on this list, and Harry constantly gives us romantic era vibes with his flowing shirts to tie underneath.
(Ethan Miller / WireImage / Getty Images)
10. Kiltin The Game
Harry is from the UK, and Scotland is part of the UK, so if you think about it, he was born to wear kilts. How else could he tip that over so well? He’s known for mixing up prints, but this look is so high compared to some of his previous ones (think1D era), and the big giant gold belt? Only Harry could do it like that.
11. Treat people with kindness (and a lot of Gucci)
Harry’s surprise music video for “Treat People With Kindness” was a gift to all of us, as was this set he paired with the “Fleabag” star. Phoebe Waller-Bridge. These wide white pants have become a staple of her looks for her new album, Fine line (re: cover image), but the sparkly blazer is a bold choice that really paid off compared to her trendy pastel-argyle sweater cardigan.
12. Harry Elton Styles-John
It might be a Halloween costume, but somehow this recreation of Elton johnThe Dodgers baseball costume was also made for him. Elton and Harry similarly break fashion barriers and don’t shy away from sparkle or standout pieces, so a glittery baseball uniform? It seems correct.
(Kevin Mazur / Getty Images)
13. Pure style
This list just wouldn’t be complete without her all black Met Gala look. This one really broke the internet in 2019, and I, and my fellow fashion fans, will never forget it. It gives high waisted pants a whole new meaning. And you can still see his tattoos! Talk about a chic and avant-garde look.
(John Shearer / Getty Images)
14. The dress. Do I have to say more?
I’m going to say more because how could anyone not ?! It’s one thing to kill the game with traditionally masculine clothing and style it perfectly, but I’ve never seen anyone wear a dress like this before. His revolutionary, his iconic … his Harry.
Harry really did it all. From serving a high laid back streetstyle to challenging traditional fashion practices on such a public scale as in his Vogue shoot, Harry has come a long way and truly found himself in his own personal style. He is becoming, without exaggeration, one of the most stylish men in the fashion and music industry, and whether you are a fan of his music or not, there is definitely something to be said about his sense of style. eclectic and chic that sees no borders. . Well done to many years of Harry style!
