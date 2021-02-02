The CFDA and PVH Corp. publish a report on diversity and inclusion





The Fashion Designers Council of America and the fashion conglomerate PVH Corp. published the State of Fashion Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Report, a review of racial equity in the fashion industry. The results are drawn from a study by McKinsey & Company, which interviewed 1,000 industry professionals in 41 companies, 20 stakeholders and three focus groups with students and growing designers. In other words, we’re getting down to the numbers on some key issues in the fashion industry. Relying on research, CFDA and PVH Corp. highlighted six targets: compensation, belonging, advocacy, promotion, awareness and access. These key areas will serve as a foundation to help advocate for the representation and career advancement of under-represented groups across all sectors of the fashion industry. “The challenges of inclusion and diversity in the fashion industry are real,” Stefan Larsson, CEO of PVH Corp., said in a statement. “This important research doesn’t just confirm it; the lessons learned will also help orient the work towards positive and lasting change. “ ANGELA WEISSGetty Images The collaboration between CFDA and PVH Corp. started in 2018, and a year later the two organizations published their first briefing, Insider / Outsider: Inclusion and Diversity in the American Fashion Industry. But with the resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement, building a framework that promotes fairness has become even more critical. Throughout 2020, calls for an end to systemic racism in the industry have been loud and clear, especially among blacks, who expressed serious disparities in career advancement and representation compared to their colleagues. white. In the new report, nearly 60% of those polled said their employers had taken measurable steps to make their business more inclusive – and four in five felt these actions were not performing. Still, 26 percent – 42 percent of black women and 27 percent of Asian women – believed their race was preventing career growth. This statistic is even more prevalent at the C-suite level. According to the report, 54% of leadership positions and 72% of board seats are held by white men, while only 16% of managerial positions and 15% of board seats are held by BIPOC. In addition to providing this data, the report also advises companies to limit contract jobs and end unpaid internships; ensure employees are aware of education programs and employment opportunities; and, more importantly, hire more people from marginalized groups. Later this month, the CFDA will launch IMPACT, an initiative that nurtures and connects the burgeoning black and brown creatives of the fashion industry. This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. “The fashion industry, both in the US and around the world, has always been grappling with opportunities and pipelines for black and brown talent,” said CaSandra Diggs, president of the CFDA. “We need to collectively address and change this situation.” This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content on piano.io

