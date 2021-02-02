LaQuoisha ‘Cookie’ Boyce Joins New York Fashion Ranks With New Designs

Fashion designer LaQuoisha Boyce, aka LBoyce, has been selling and manufacturing haute couture and custom wedding dresses in our region for three years.

My inspiration came from my grandmother, the late Corine Mosle, my mother, my aunts and my first lady Quamea Shaw, ”she said.

“Grandma in my eyes was a rich woman. She was a seamstress, a seamstress who was raising five children alone. She grew flowers, pears, plums, figs and a vegetable garden (large enough) to feed the neighborhood. She even sewed it. She also taught my mother and my aunts how to sew. She got sick about three years ago and before making the switch she gave me her sewing box.

“When I started sewing, it was mainly a therapeutic thing to help me sleep. One day she asked me if I sewed a dress for her for her appreciation. (I was) nervous but she believed in me and from that day sewing at home to run my business.

Originally from Jesup, and now residing in Hinesville, LBoyce learned on her own many of the techniques she now knows and applies to her clothes.

As a self-taught designer, I am challenged on a daily basis. From learning how to put on an invisible zipper to adding layers under a dress, I have a willingness to learn and take on challenges. I am self-taught and YouTube has been a great teacher. After struggling on my own and learning on my own, I decided to take a formal fashion class and received my certification from Parson’s School of Fashion.

Three years ago, everything paid off.

I took a crazy leap of faith turning my hobby into a business. Not even a year later, I was selected to participate in New York Fashion Week. That same year, I hosted my own fashion show, which we called “Winter Wonderflawless”, and we just hosted “Winter Wonderflawless 2” with famous guests and other local designers. I have now been published with Fashion Bomb Daily, Jaiko Magazine and Queensize Magazine, I made an appearance in season five of “Botched” where I designed an outfit for a friend.

“I was selected to participate in the Designer Retreat in New York by Ms. Brandice Daniels, Founder of Harlem Fashion Row. Dapper Dan, CFDA Council, Corey Moran with Google, Nina Garcia with Elle Magazine, and I attend the small Union State business meeting with Ngozi Bell, the Washington State Administrator. Then a training course with celebrity stylist J. Bolin as well as the Creative Director of the Fashion Forward Citizens Network in Pennsylvania. This jump has taken me to great places.

LBoyce has a clear idea of ​​who her client is and is inspired by it on a daily basis.

I design for the independent woman who stands tall and stands out. She is a wife, businesswoman, first lady, (and) she is running as mayor. A woman who knows her value, from everyday casual look to her wedding day and she’s always ready for the runway. “

A mom of three teenagers and an LBoyce wife know a lot about how to juggle everyday life and a career.

My number one job is that of a mom. So my hands are busy. But when I’m in my creative zone as a designer, I first ask God to help me put the visual into perspective. I honestly believe that I am working in the order of the book of Genesis.

“When God started talking about what he was in existence … then I started to prepare for the work … sometimes it doesn’t come out as I see it and that’s when I stop, walk away from it (and) then come on The most exciting part is seeing the design in action on the catwalk or worn by a client. Then it looks like someone else created it and I enjoy it fair.

LBoyce offers ready-to-buy wedding dresses as well as tailored dresses. She also specializes in wedding dress preservation and rental, she partnered with Jim’s Formal Wear for rental. She creates bespoke ball and prom dresses as well as everyday wear.

LBoyce is sharing with Savannah Morning News readers an exclusive sneak peek at her new feminine and romantic Spring 2021 collection.