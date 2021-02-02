Here’s how to buy your sustainable wedding dress in 2021

Although large-scale weddings are currently not possible due to COVID-19 restrictions, many couples have instead opted for smaller, more intimate affairs. And with in-person fittings mostly off the cards, many brides have redesigned their wedding dresses, including opting for more understated and durable choices for their big day.

Although not having a specific bridal line, an eco-conscious brand Maggie Marilyn has certainly seen more interest from brides in her ready-to-wear pieces since the start of the pandemic. With everything going on in the world right now, there is an element of brides tweaking it a bit, which looks fresh and modern, said brand founder Maggie Hewitt. Vogue. Brides also choose to wear pieces that match their values ​​when they get married, which is exciting.

For those looking for a more traditional wedding dress, vintage has also become an increasingly popular choice for environmentally conscious brides. Desire reported that searches for vintage wedding dresses increased 297% within 48 hours after Princess Beatrice chose to borrow a 1960s Norman Hartnell gown from her grandmother, the Queen, for her July wedding 2020.

Rental and upcycling are also on the rise, with brides becoming more aware of the environmental impact of a dress you only wear once. Here is VogueThe ultimate guide to sustainable wedding dresses in 2021.

Sustainable wedding dress brands to know

Designers like Stella McCartney and Gabriela Hearstboth known for their sustainable practices are obvious places to start your wedding dress hunt, but it’s also worth a try. Maggie Marilyn, Mother of pearl, and Reformation if you are looking for a more relaxed option.

In fact, going for a style that you can wear over and over again will only reinforce the dresses’ sustainability credentials, Hewitt adds. That is why More from Cecilie Bahnsen made from leftover materials is another fantastic option, with finely crafted pieces that can be worn on your big day and beyond (especially when parties are finally allowed). It took Rahul Mishra nearly six months to perfect the lightweight, but inherently layered, mushrooms for his Spring / Summer 2021 couture show. The Indian couturier’s approach to slowing down and sustaining the lives of artisans along the way is the meaningful notion that you would want in your big time.

Vintage and Occasion Wedding Dresses

By wearing vintage on your wedding day, you not only extend the life of a pre-existing dress, but it’s also likely to be one of a kind, making it a very special choice. These are customers who want to make more meaningful purchases and wear something unique; something with a story for their special day, explains Marie Blanchet, Founder and CEO of My Vintage.

With so many choices, it helps narrow down what you’re looking for. 1960s styles are all the rage right now, according to Blanchet, while other brides are opting for the old-school Hollywood glamor of the 1930s and 1940s. The white pantsuit, too, is enjoying a certain resurgence. thanks to the rise of micro-marriage. Look for a vintage specialist who will tailor the pieces to your measurements, the expert advises, adding that it’s better to buy a piece that is too large than too small.

If you’re looking for a modern second-hand option, try bridal-specific markets such as Always white and Brides do good, as well as resale sites like The RealReal and Vestiaire Collective. Here you’ll find dresses like Carolina Herrera and Emilia Wickstead, all for a fraction of the price of a brand new wedding dress.

Rent a wedding dress

With rental fashion on the rise in recent years, it’s no surprise that more and more brides are considering renting a dress as their loan. It makes so much sense to rent if it’s just for that day, says Eshita Kabra-Davies, founder and CEO of the rental app. By rotation, which now sees former brides loaning out their own wedding dresses (Cecilie Bahnsen, Jacquemus, and Ganni are all popular options).

If you can’t find the dress of your dreams to rent, it’s definitely worth considering borrowing your wedding day accessories instead, whether it’s a Simone Rocha handbag or a faux pearl headband. Shrimps to complete your look.

How to recycle your wedding dress

While wedding dresses are usually found in a box in the back of people’s wardrobes, many brides are now considering how they can give their dresses a second life. Bridal designer Alice Temperley showed how to dye her dresses with natural materials while setting up brands such as Studio Sea and Tess van Zalinge transform old parts into modern spare parts that can be worn day to day.

Ultimately it’s about reducing waste as much as possible. As Van Zalinge explainsYou can buy a dress that you are going to wear for one day, but you have to think about what you could do with it next.

