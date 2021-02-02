The global crisis that forever changed fashion and gave women pockets

COVID-19 has changed the way we dress: stuck at home, we ditched costumes and party dresses for sweatpants and nap dresses . But this is not the first time in history that a major global event has changed fashion. World War I also brought about seismic changes: women abandoned tight corsets for bras, comfortable jersey fabric was in fashion, and pockets were for the first time in mass-produced women’s clothing.

These are among the ideas of a new exhibition called Silk and steel: French fashion, women and the First World War, currently on display at the National WWI Museum and Memorial in Kansas City, Missouri, and previously on display at the Bard Graduate Center. The show reveals how times of global crisis can transform our relationship with clothing. It offers insight into how the current pandemic may influence the way we dress in the future.

Crises change work

In many ways, the last century of Western fashion has been a story of casualization. Before World War I, upper-class French women – who were the arbiter of style – changed their outfits as often as five times a day. There were specific and elaborate outfits for different occasions, such as morning dresses, tea dresses and sets for the opera. When war broke out across Europe, wealthy French people gave up these impractical outfits and began to wear bespoke suits. The look had been imported from England and had been popular among working class women for decades, but after the war began, it became the default model for women of all walks of life. This trend echoed around the world.

These outfits were linked to larger changes around work. As men went to fight, women increasingly entered the workforce, taking jobs in offices, factories and hospitals. Costumes were much better for this job: they took much less time to put on and allowed women to move around relatively freely.

It was also the beginning of women embracing aspects of men’s fashion: later, during WWII, more women would wear pants, which paved the way for modern fashion. “Some [women’s] costumes mimicked soldiers’ uniforms, ”says Lora Vogt, education curator at the WWI museum. “Many women have brightened up their outfits with jewelry or white lace collars in order to strengthen their femininity and counter criticism of how they have subverted gender roles through their war work.

The death of the corset, the birth of the pouch

This shift to more casual clothing during World War I led to several major innovations in women’s clothing. For one thing, many women have given up on the restrictive corset for the bra. The concept of the bra had circulated before the start of the war; in the United States, the first patent was received by debutante Mary Phelps Jacobs in 1914, three years before the country’s official entry into World War I. But it was during the war that the garment was widely adopted. “There was a global shift towards clothing that allowed for more movement,” says Vogt. “The war accelerated the process of accepting what had previously been seen as scandalous or too progressive.”