Louis Vuitton’s inflatable vest sparkles DIY trend in China – WWD





BECOME VIRAL: A $ 3,400 inflatable vest by Virgil Abloh for Louis Vuitton’s spring 2021 men’s collection is all the rage on Chinese social media. He first appeared on January 30 in a video uploaded by the Street Styles account on Chunxi Road to the Chinese short video platform Kuaishou. The see-through version of the inflatable vest, first shown on the catwalk in Shanghai last August, was worn by someone who appears to be a VIP of the brand outside of Vuitton’s menswear in Chengdu. It was also carrying a special $ 12,800 edition of the Keepall Bandouliere 50 from the same collection, adorned with six LV friend puppets from Virgil Abloh’s animated film “Zoom Between Friends”. The video quickly garnered over a million views with over 8,000 likes and 891 comments. Due to the high notoriety of the fashion show in China and the fact that the vest is basically inflatable PVC engraved with Vuitton’s famous monogram, it spawned hundreds of DIY videos on various social media platforms with users wearing a vest made with chip bags, or air cushion packaging materials with hand drawn monograms. On the popular social commerce platform Xiaohongshu, one user even posted a photo of his dog wearing the vest, while several others documented their shopping experience. One user said, “As someone who earns 1,500 renminbi (about $ 230) a month, this jacket makes me question the purpose of life.” Another said, “Will that even keep you warm?” But it looks really cool. Vuitton calls the vest, which comes in two colors, a “statement piece” that offers “a futuristic take on the monogram”. It is understood that this style was mainly sold in China and local celebrities are fighting to get one for their airport style shots. The good news is that the style is still available online in countries like the US and UK. Related: Louis Vuitton Men’s goes seasonless in Shanghai Louis Vuitton chooses Liu Yifei of Mulan as brand ambassador Louis Vuitton discovers a mole and “ high-tech ” fakes in China







