Pitti Street Style Lessons to Borrow

In view of the second wave of the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy, the Pitti Uomo (the biannual men’s fashion fair held in Florence) will now take place from February 21 to 23 at the Fortezza da Basso and Stazione Leopolda sites. Usually the event which is the Mecca of men’s tailoring, fabrics, accessories and bespoke footwear takes place in mid-January. What makes the tradeshows’ winter session a compelling style study is seeing an array of exhibitors, buyers, editors, and photographers dressed to amaze in chic winter overlays (often done in bespoke suits and heritage fabrics). Leather gloves coming out of a houndstooth pea coat, a wedge tweed beanie with a pair of wayfarer sunglasses and a luxe knit sweater layered under a spiffy trench coat – it’s a peacock war smoothing – that outperforms that tuxedos! A wet dream for any street style photographer keen to freeze images of their cool subjects – from a punk editor with cool body art to a dandy exhibitor sporting a nifty trilby.

Chic wintery overlay seen at the 97th edition of the show in Florence (Photo: Instagram / PittiUomo_Official)

Sunil Sethi Chairman FDCI said Indian men should stand out like a peacock and be proud of their plumes. They shouldn’t worry about whether someone is passing judgment on their bold clothing choices and that is a big plus of this business event. For me, menswear isn’t about emulating a trend, it’s a lifestyle and the phrase new normal should be better used in this context. There should be more Indian menswear designers, who should be able to influence others in terms of their personal style and also their holistic offerings – like adding appropriate accessories to their complete look, Sethi says. , a dapper dresser himself with an amazing closet full of vintage finds and freshly released track pieces.

He adds, Also, people here unfortunately put labels on different styles of clothing – gay or straight. They must understand that it is about expressing your individuality and not a community.

A Pitti peacock accessorizes his camel coat ensemble with a nifty fedora hat as he soaks up the Florentine sunshine. (Photo: Instagram / Pitti_Uomo)

Designer Jatin Malik, who attended the event last year, notes that the show has always been renowned for putting contemporary menswear on a global platform while illustrating well-cut bespoke suits, fashion authentic Italian streetwear in a diverse way. I’ve always been fascinated by the well-cut bespoke suits of the 20s and 30s. Italian streetwear and layering are synonymous with each other and Florentine street style is a captivating combination of sophistication and nonchalance. Wearing an open-necked shirt under a turtleneck so that only a hint of the collar is visible is one of the most enigmatic ways to layer standard Italian looks, Jatin says.

He observes that the cabin has made its presence felt lately during the event. Originally known as the overalls, the shacket was a winter staple of the event. Plus, accessories like a printed scarf take a monotonous outfit a notch higher, he adds.

Sleek body art and natty accessories add a chic finish to the bespoke tailoring. (Photo: Instagram / PittiUomo_official)

Stylist Akshay Tyagi observes that most cities in India don’t really allow the luxury of layering, but one element we could instill from the living room is the idea of ​​owning a whole look. Men in India are quite sober and have a comfort-oriented approach to dressing. The Florence street style is a great study of how you throw a woolen trench coat over your shoulders. In terms of facial grooming too, a lot could be derived from Italian men, Akshay says.