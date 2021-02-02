Fashion
Pitti Street Style Lessons to Borrow
With the biannual menswear event right around the corner, here’s the decoding of overall winter style.
By Manish Mishra
UPDATE FEBRUARY 02, 2021 4:41 PM IST
In view of the second wave of the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy, the Pitti Uomo (the biannual men’s fashion fair held in Florence) will now take place from February 21 to 23 at the Fortezza da Basso and Stazione Leopolda sites. Usually the event which is the Mecca of men’s tailoring, fabrics, accessories and bespoke footwear takes place in mid-January. What makes the tradeshows’ winter session a compelling style study is seeing an array of exhibitors, buyers, editors, and photographers dressed to amaze in chic winter overlays (often done in bespoke suits and heritage fabrics). Leather gloves coming out of a houndstooth pea coat, a wedge tweed beanie with a pair of wayfarer sunglasses and a luxe knit sweater layered under a spiffy trench coat – it’s a peacock war smoothing – that outperforms that tuxedos! A wet dream for any street style photographer keen to freeze images of their cool subjects – from a punk editor with cool body art to a dandy exhibitor sporting a nifty trilby.
Sunil Sethi Chairman FDCI said Indian men should stand out like a peacock and be proud of their plumes. They shouldn’t worry about whether someone is passing judgment on their bold clothing choices and that is a big plus of this business event. For me, menswear isn’t about emulating a trend, it’s a lifestyle and the phrase new normal should be better used in this context. There should be more Indian menswear designers, who should be able to influence others in terms of their personal style and also their holistic offerings – like adding appropriate accessories to their complete look, Sethi says. , a dapper dresser himself with an amazing closet full of vintage finds and freshly released track pieces.
He adds, Also, people here unfortunately put labels on different styles of clothing – gay or straight. They must understand that it is about expressing your individuality and not a community.
Designer Jatin Malik, who attended the event last year, notes that the show has always been renowned for putting contemporary menswear on a global platform while illustrating well-cut bespoke suits, fashion authentic Italian streetwear in a diverse way. I’ve always been fascinated by the well-cut bespoke suits of the 20s and 30s. Italian streetwear and layering are synonymous with each other and Florentine street style is a captivating combination of sophistication and nonchalance. Wearing an open-necked shirt under a turtleneck so that only a hint of the collar is visible is one of the most enigmatic ways to layer standard Italian looks, Jatin says.
He observes that the cabin has made its presence felt lately during the event. Originally known as the overalls, the shacket was a winter staple of the event. Plus, accessories like a printed scarf take a monotonous outfit a notch higher, he adds.
Stylist Akshay Tyagi observes that most cities in India don’t really allow the luxury of layering, but one element we could instill from the living room is the idea of owning a whole look. Men in India are quite sober and have a comfort-oriented approach to dressing. The Florence street style is a great study of how you throw a woolen trench coat over your shoulders. In terms of facial grooming too, a lot could be derived from Italian men, Akshay says.
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
close
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]