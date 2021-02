Restaurant merchandise once meant a Hard Rock Cafe t-shirt. But now there are many roasters, bakeries, breweries and restaurants offering coveted and refined products. At a time when the hospitality industry is in shambles due to the pandemic, UK restaurants and casual dining businesses saw nearly 30,000 job losses in 2020 and seven in 10 restaurants fear they will have to close as a result pandemic many establishments across the country, including Crazy Pedros, a pizzeria and tequila bar with branches in Manchester and Liverpool, cult Taiwanese restaurant Bao, Mangal 2 and Top Cuve, saw their merchandise sales increase . The T-shirts have gone completely stolen, says Max Halley of Maxs Sandwich Shop. Merchandise is a way for customers to support their favorite places. For many companies this has been a real help. T-shirt sales increased payroll packages, rent paid, and utility bills … the money we owed suppliers and all that sort of thing. They kept their heads above water, says Halley. Like Brodie Meah, co-owner of North London Top Cuve restaurant and wine merchant, points out, it helps that there is a better margin on the sale of T-shirts than a plate of cooked meals. Crazy Pedro pizza t-shirt. If it seems strange to you that people want to advertise where they get their pizza from, remember we live in the era of merchandising, you just have to look at the amount of merch inauguration proof. We also live in an age where brands are meant to present a three-dimensional face to the world. Watch Mangal 2 in London known for its witty and politicized Twitter feed (they recently asked 2021 the year Mangal 2 can finally fight Saltbae?, the Turkish chef whose technique of seasoning meat has become a well-known meme). No wonder his customers don’t just want a kebab. Ditto for a brand such as Somerset Girls Grinding Coffee. They might not have physical coffee, but their T-shirts, with slogans like Girls & Coffee & Fuck the Patriarchy, sell expertly beyond beans. Mangal 2 t-shirt. Wearing a restaurant t-shirt is like wearing a band t-shirt to signal your identity. Halley makes sense of this shift from the Ramones to ham shank and piccalilli subs: Who are the cool bands these days anyway? You don’t see a lot of people walking around in a One Direction T-shirt, do you? Ryan Doyle from Manchester DR.ME, the designers of Top Tanks T-shirts says: In a way, restaurants have replaced musicians and DJs for now. So you want to create something special, more than just a logo on a white t-shirt. Crazy Pedro pizza t-shirt. As Halley says: It’s just wonderful because it really got us through this horrible shitfest. Plus, speaking of one of his designs that simply reads: Fuck sourdough: I can use them to express my feelings about how serious sourdough sandwiches are! The good thing is.







