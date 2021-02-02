Toronto’s menswear icon remembers across the city





The canadian press Masks, social distancing and speed: snowmobiles benefit from the boom PORTLAND, Maine The thrill of hurtling down a secluded trail, coupled with Americans’ continued desire to get out during the pandemic, creates the biggest boom in more than two decades for the snowmobile industry. From Maine to Montana, it becomes difficult to find a new snowmobile for sale. And rental fleets are reserved. We’ve had good and bad years, but we’ve never had anything like this, said Dave Jones of Jackman Powersports, who plans to sell about 450 snowmobiles this year. Almost a third of sales were to new riders, Jones said, and he would sell more snowmobiles if he could get more from manufacturers. The United States is the world’s largest market for snowmobiles and Canada is not far behind, with an economic impact of more than $ 35 billion, according to the Michigan-based International Snowmobile Manufacturers Association. And this year the market is hot, as is the market for boats, bikes and ATVs all that keep people busy, outdoors, and safe during a pandemic that has pushed families indoors. Snowmobile sales are forecast to increase 15% to 20% this winter, the highest since the winter of 1995-96, said Ed Klim of the manufacturer group. Fed up and stirring the fools, the first buyers Tom Bobb and his wife spent more than $ 30,000 to get away this winter on a pair of high power snowmobiles. The sleigh is a bit of an escape from the madness of the Maine resident world, referring to the pandemic that has claimed more than 400,000 lives across the United States. Rob Hackett, another resident of Maine, decided it was time to get on a snowmobile for the first time in decades. The 52-year-old man and his wife see sleds as a safe way to enjoy a safe activity with family and friends without worrying about COVID-19. But they had to act quickly. When we finally decided to buy sleds again, if you took the time to think about it, they were gone. It’s absolutely the craziest thing I’ve ever seen, Hackett said. Snowmobile dealers tell a story similar to that of retailers selling boats, bikes, and patio furniture. With vacations being canceled and people getting angry, Americans started spending money on going out, whether it’s boating, biking, hiking, or creating outdoor spaces. But it is not cheap. The cheapest snowmobiles cost a few thousand dollars, but the price goes up from there. The same goes for speed, with the larger units gliding easily over 160 km / h on wide open paths. Unlike expensive and one-off vacations, snowmobiling is a family activity that can give back year after year as long as there is snow. Those hoping to get out have fewer options during the colder months. Skiing remains a favorite pastime in the northern states, but downhill skiers face pandemic restrictions at ski resorts. And many skiers don’t like the idea of ​​standing in line with others during a pandemic. For the most part, the snowmobile has fewer restrictions during a pandemic and gives bikers a way out for people, motorcyclists say. Owners of over 1.2 million US registered snowmobiles can ride anywhere there are trails, and there are no lines. You can go when you want, where you want, said Mike Tevanian of West-Port Motorsports, a snowmobile dealership outside of Portland. In Montana, Yellowstone Adventures doesn’t have a single snowmobile on the showroom floor and rentals have increased by at least 20% from past winters, said Jamie Cosson, who manages the rental department. . The frenzy started in December and never stopped. Despite some virus-related cancellations, business continued to grow. It has been a challenge just because of the unexpected increase in business, she said, hastening to add that she was not complaining. Colorado Snowmobile & ATV Tours is experiencing the same pandemic boom as people try to avoid being trapped in the house and seek ways to remedy their turmoil, said Carolyn Schafer, who is taking reservations. They just want to get out, “Klim said. They’re tired of sitting inside watching the bad TV show they’re on. David Sharp, The Associated Press

