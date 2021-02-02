What fashion can learn from the veggie burger boom

It’s impossible to have missed the “Renaissance veggie burger” of recent years. Ten years ago, you should have gone to the most neglected corner of the grocery store to find an alternative to meat, only to find that frozen porridge of beans and carrots was the only thing on offer. Today you can get an impossible or beyond burger that smells, looks, and tastes positively bovine at any number of restaurants and fast food outlets. In some ways, today’s options for sustainable fashion are where alternatives to meat were years ago: sustainable styling is hard to come by, more expensive than conventional options, and often does not match. sensory and performance statistics of its traditional counterparts. So what can the fashion industry learn from the success of meat substitutes in the food industry?

When the easy option becomes the most sustainable option, consumers will readily adopt it

A good bit, it seems. For starters, plant-based meat didn’t gain popularity because people suddenly became more concerned with the planet, their food, or farm animals. People started to eat more of it because it was becoming affordable and accessible, and most importantly because it was starting to taste good. Not all marketing campaigns around the world can change the buying habits of consumers if there are no viable options to switch to. Even consumers who see themselves as champions of the environment would have a hard time finding a durable, affordable, and eco-friendly tennis shoe to help them achieve their New Year’s resolutions. However, when the easy option becomes the smart option. more sustainable, consumers will readily adopt it. Already, consumer studies show that more than half of consumers want to buy leather alternatives because of their concerns about the impact of leather production on animals and the environment. But there are hardly any suitable, animal-free and eco-friendly leather alternatives available to the average consumer.

As the rapid rise of meat substitutes demonstrates, it doesn’t take decades to bring sustainable fad from the margins to the mainstream. It will take focused R&D efforts and strategic coordination between startups, scientists, investors, brands and retailers. Innovators are moving forward using new inputs and processing technologies to create the next generation of sustainable materials. Just as innovative food startups strive to make meat with cows redundant, fashion innovators strive to do the same with resource-hungry and polluting materials like leather. Some startups, like MycoWorks and Bolt Threads, are exploiting the unique properties of mycelium to create alternatives to leather. Others, such as natural fiber welding, are developing new mechanical processing techniques, with impressive results. Still others, like VitroLabs, are using new biotech solutions to grow real cowhide without ever having to raise, slaughter and process a cow.

Today’s job is to evolve so that a lasting solution can transform the fashion industry from the inside out.

Today’s job is to take these sustainable solutions and scale them up, so that they can transform the fashion industry from the inside out, creating profits while protecting the planet. Because the next-gen hardware space is so nascent, there is still plenty of room for small investors ahead of the fashion industry equivalent of Beyond Meat’s record-breaking IPO, and still plenty more. space for entrepreneurs to get into the fray and quickly. becoming important. Just as Tyson, one of the world’s largest meat processors, invested in Beyond Meat, we need the biggest names in fashion to support material innovators. To date, Ralph Lauren is the only major brand to have invested in a next-gen materials company (Ralph Lauren led a $ 13 million round in natural fiber welding in 2020). Other big names like Stella McCartney, Lululemon, Adidas and Kering have forged partnerships with innovators, although the nature of those partnerships is not public. Additional partnerships are taking place entirely behind the scenes, giving industry insiders reason to believe the next-generation materials sector could grow from zero to sixty within one to three years. All the brands that miss out on these first opportunities miss the opportunity to claim their position in the materials industry of the future and to do good for the planet.

Revising the Plant-Based Meat Playbook can help turn the tide for sustainable fashion. At present, many in the industry view sustainability as an expensive, although desirable, side project and do not see it as the key to their future success. It’s as if they are expressing their support for the concept of plant-based options without investing in R&D to make the next Impossible Burger. Once the bulk of the fashion industry, as well as the leading minds in materials science, design and engineering, recognize that next-generation materials are where the greatest gains lie. important, a total transformation of the market is on the menu.

Written by Emily Byrd, who has consulted with some of the leading startups, venture capital groups and nonprofits in the field of animal free food technology, and is the current communications director for the Material Innovation Initiative (MII ). MII is a non-profit organization accelerating the development of high performance, more durable materials for the fashion, automotive and home industries. Learn more at materialinnovation.org.

Image: Shamia Casiano via Pexels