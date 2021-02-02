Peloton Partner Fourlaps launches women’s clothing – WWD

Fourlaps has managed to carve out a niche for itself in the men’s sportswear market and now it’s time to move on to the next chapter: women’s clothing.

Since launching in 2016, Fourlaps has built an eight-figure business with its collection of sophisticated, high-performance clothing. Founder Daniel Shapiro, who spent 15 years honing his skills at Gap, Old Navy and American Eagle Outfitters, created the brand to address the frustration he felt with the “lackluster deals” he found at retailers. mastodons of the men’s sportswear market.

Its ethic is a brand aimed at urban professionals with “a bold and functional athletic design and expert know-how”. He named it Fourlaps in a nod to the distance an athlete travels on a track to time a mile (or, for those who run internationally, 1,500 meters).

Fourlaps’s signature striped red, white and blue ribbon logo of the number 4 regularly made inroads and it didn’t hurt that just before the outbreak of the pandemic, Shapiro signed a deal with Peloton to create a co-branded collection.

Thanks to the popularity of the Peloton line, Shapiro had the funds to turn to the women’s market.

“Until now, we didn’t think we could offer a distinctive perspective – there is so much out there,” Shapiro said. But by using some of the fabrics popular with men – 37.5 technology, which keeps core temperatures stable, along with recycled and / or biodegradable materials – and employing designers with experience in womenswear, Shapiro think you have found the right formula.

“At its core, Fourlaps’ mission is to deliver high quality sportswear without compromising on performance, style or comfort. Our women’s line is a nod to today’s demand for elevated workout equipment that easily converts into loungewear. Each style is designed with the customer’s needs in mind – incorporating functional pockets and zippers in super soft, premium materials, all using recycled and biodegradable fabrics.

The women’s offering will include a range of products designed for high intensity workouts as well as gentler lifestyle activities. The collection will feature bright colors and details as well as a women-specific pink, white and blue ribbon logo to set the collection apart. Two patterns, a cloud-shaped print and an abstract camouflage, will be offered.

During the season, Fourlaps will drop some 24 styles. “The customer buys more often and loves the new,” Shapiro said. “We don’t want to go out with 24 styles and nothing for six months.”

The range will include different versions of sports bras and leggings, shorts, onesies, tank tops, flowing t-shirts with long and short sleeves, short t-shirts, crew necks, hoodies, joggers, windbreakers, sweatpants and a wrap dress. Several pieces of sport locker buckles – another signature of Fourlaps – while others incorporate a variety of pockets or reflective bands. The bottoms are all high waisted, some leggings are cropped, some T’s have side slits and other pieces feature iconic Fourlap graphics such as Start Before You’re Ready and other inspirational quotes.

The sizing will be inclusive, ranging from very small to XXL. “And we’ll be looking to enter the plus size market at some point, too,” Shapiro said. Prices include $ 58 for the Circuit Sports Bra, $ 118 for the Plyo Cropped Leggings, $ 78 for a Command Shorts, $ 148 for an Elevate Romper, $ 48 for a Curve Tank Top, $ 54 for a Rival Cropped Tee , $ 98 for a Rush hoodie, $ 88 for a Rush jogger, $ 128 for the Incline windbreaker, and $ 78 for the Stratus coat / dress.

The women’s collection will be launched in August online at Nordstrom, Anthropologie and other wholesale partners as well as on the Fourlaps e-commerce site.

Shapiro said that thanks to the partnership with Peloton and the growing business of Fourlaps, he was finally able to pay himself a salary last fall and expand the team to four full-time employees. “The business started to take off when the pandemic hit,” he said, adding that he believed lives were going to be permanently changed by the health crisis.

“We will not go back to the way we dressed before. They will be looking to wear something comfortable all day. When I started Fourlaps they said I was crazy, but people want to buy from independent brands that offer a different point of view. We already have a lot of customers who buy for themselves and their loved ones, so we thought it was worth a try. “