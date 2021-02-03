Woodbury’s wedding dress for women has a happy ending – WCCO

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – At least one Minnesota bride has a happy ending to her wedding dress dilemma.

Amanda Timm saw the WCCO story last week about a woman who found the wrong wedding dress in her preserved box from 14 years ago.

This sent Timm to look at his own dress for the first time, only to find that it had the wrong one on the inside as well.

It turns out that Timm had used a different company years later.

Since the WCCO story aired, the new owner of the cleaning company has spent the last two days going through old computer files.

Surprisingly, they found another bride from 2013 who also never looked inside her own preserved box.

“I got a call and she said, ‘Are you sitting there?’ and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, what do you have to say to me?’ And she said, “I found your dress” and I was like, I was so happy, I just couldn’t believe it, “Timm said. “I was crying earlier out of sadness. Now I cry because I am happy and so relieved. I’m on cloud nine, you know.

The two women plan to swap dresses this weekend.

Wendie Tayler, who had her dress kept in late 2006 or early 2007 at Evans Garment Restoration, is still looking for her dress.