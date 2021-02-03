Love Islands Kim Hartnett Shock With Extreme Dress Under Bust





A Love island The star shocked the internet after uploading a snap showing her wearing an extreme dress under her breasts. The tight-fitting cross-back dress, currently on sale at PettyLittleThing for $ 8, is described as essential for this evening and is sure to turn heads this weekend. Kim Hartnett was stunned in an extreme underbust dress. Photo: Instagram / kimhartnett Kim Hartnett, who appeared in the first season of Love Island Australia, certainly got a lot of people doing a double take, with fans flocking to his comments section on his account. Beautiful, one person commented RELATED: The cross back bodycon dress is currently on sale from PettyLittleThing for $ 8. Photo: PrettyLittleThing Kim doesn’t hesitate to post racy photos online. Photo: Instagram / kimhartnett What is it called? Centerboob? I have heard of underboob and side boob. Well your centerboob is fabulous! Love it, another person said. Others, however, thought the dress was too revealing, writing: I really don’t like this look. Kim Hartnett appeared in the first season of Love Island Australia. Photo: Instagram / kimhartnett Kim, who was crowned Miss Hawaiian Tropic 2016, has over 300,000 subscribers online and is the founder of hair extensions brand Luxxe Studio. She’s also not shy about posting racy photos online, going viral earlier this year for uploading a nude bathtub photo with her. Bachelor in Paradise boyfriend, Matt Whyatt. She also loves uploading risky photos from her days at the beach, her workouts and her vacations to her account. Some of the links in this article may generate income for Yahoo Lifestyle Australia. Don’t miss a thing. Sign up for Daily Yahoo Lifestyles Newsletter . Or if you have a story idea, email us at [email protected] Originally published February 2, 2021, 8:39 p.m.

