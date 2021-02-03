Fashwire Launches Campaign to Support Fashion Group Internationals Foundation | Business

SEATTLE – (BUSINESS WIRE) – February 2, 2021 –
Fashwire further deepens its philanthropic mission, FashGive, in partnership with the Fashion Group Foundation (FGF), an organization dedicated to promoting educational programs devoted to fashion and studying fashion-related businesses through the creation and granting of scholarships; establishment of internship programs; and the provision of career counseling services. In addition, FGF supports the organization and sponsorship of seminars and other educational activities nationally and globally, as well as the sponsorship of public service activities in which the fashion industry works, to meet the needs of needs and concerns of the community and to stimulate and encourage membership and industry participation. in these public service activities.
From February 1, 2021 to February 28, 2021, Fashwire is donating $ 1.00 for each download of the app ( App Store and google play ) to support the Fashion Group Foundation and its mission to provide resources, relationships and professional support to its more than 5,000 members.
I am honored to support the mission of Fashion Group Foundations. It is vital for us to strengthen our commitment to foundations meeting the vital need to provide education and professional support to the industry as a whole, said Kimberly Carney, Founder and CEO of Fashwire. Donating $ 1.00 per download to the Fashion Group Foundation gives Fashwire the incredible opportunity to leverage our powerful global platform of fashion designers and consumers for a good cause.
I am delighted to welcome Fashwire and Kimberly Carney as a partner and grateful for their generosity to our Fashion Group Foundation, said Maryanne Grisz, President and CEO of Fashion Group International. With this support, we can continue our mission of supporting the future of our industry.
The Fashwires app and the global web-based fashion and shopping market discovery platform offer a portfolio of over 350 emerging and established designers in over 40 countries, both in the lending arena. to-wear, shoes and accessories. Our vast global reach of designers and consumers within the Fashwire platform is an incredible opportunity to showcase Fashion Group Foundations’ global initiative, making it the perfect partnership, added Carney.
To donate $ 1 to the Fashion Group Foundation, download the Fashwire app by visiting the App Store or google play. The Fashwire app is available on iOS and Android.
The global Fashwires platform provides its portfolio of more than 350 designers from over 40 countries with essential insight into consumer buying behavior patterns on the popularity of new collections and future products. A two-sided marketplace, Fashwire is a B2B data hub for managing consumer demand and increasing profitability. For consumers, the B2C Fashwires shopping platform creates a compelling interactive experience by combining fun and immersive swipe voting with the ability to instantly influence the designer. Giving designers valuable real-time information through a fun and seamless user experience is what makes Fashwire the digital leader in global real-time business intelligence. The company has raised $ 2.5 million to date and is backed by a range of leading angel investors. For more information visit Fashwire at www.fashwire.com. You can find us on social media by liking Fashwire on Facebook and follow Fashwire on Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Twitter and TIC Tac.
About Fashion Group International:
Founded in 1930 by 17 accomplished women, The Fashion Group International is a global nonprofit association whose mission is to provide resources, connections and professional support to 5,000 members. The Fashion Group International is a critical industry resource for connecting members to information, inspiration, education, events, industry leaders, global resources, historical records, established professionals, new talents, innovators, creators of taste and laureates. For more information visit www.fgi.org.
About Fashion Group Foundation
The Fashion Group Foundations the mission is to promote educational programs devoted to fashion and to the study of fashion-related businesses through the creation and awarding of scholarships; establishment of internship programs; providing vocational guidance and education services and to meet the needs of the community to support the work of the fashion industry.
