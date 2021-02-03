Fashion Show Mall Hosting Free Black History Month Festivities





In honor of Black History Month, the Las Vegas Fashion Show will host a number of free festivities for shoppers and families in February. Starting February 6, guests will be invited to attend Black History Matters, a month-long celebration with a dynamic virtual parade, the return of Carpool Cinema and an immersive experience including live entertainment, artistic performances and more. again. . The fashion show will provide guests the opportunity to celebrate Black History Month and African Culture at Black History Matters, a collection of the events below for families, while staying safe and maintaining measures social distancing: – Forces in Fashion virtual show

The Strip’s premier shopping destination will launch Black History Matters with Forces in Fashion, a virtual runway showcasing traditional African styles and modern fashion looks from Dillards and Forever 21 inside the fashion show. In addition, buyers will be treated to incredible performances from African drummers and dancers live. Shoppers can log into the Fashion Show Las Vegas Facebook page and attend the virtual fashion show debut on February 6 at 10 a.m. – Pioneer Discussions

Throughout the month of February, Fashion Show will feature special interviews with local African American leaders discussing all things fashion and the Las Vegas community. Speakers include Angela Tyler, CEO and Designer of Rene ‘Tyler Plus Sizes 12 & Above, Nana Sarfo, Teenage Businesswoman and CEO of LPSCon, and Gentry Richardson, President of 100 Black Men Las Vegas. Guests can log in and watch Trailblazer Talks on Facebook and Instagram. – Cinema Carpool

Following Carpool Cinema’s sold-out debut last fall, Fashion Show is bringing back its popular outdoor film series with two free screenings of two Black Panther feature films on February 12 and 13 at 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Solo Qui, Yogurtland and Opa meal packages! inside Fashion Show will be available for purchase at all events. The shows will be located on the top floor of the South Dillards car park and the car park will open one hour before each hour of the show for guests to check in. Tickets can be booked in advance on the fashion show events page and each ticket includes entry for one. car. – Travel experience through history

In February, the fashion show will invite guests to immerse themselves in the art and culture of black history at Journey Through History. The step-by-step experience includes high fashion pieces worn in the Forces in Fashion show, including modern looks from Dillards inside the fashion show, artwork produced by the local Las Vegas artist , Qshaundra James, and live performances by African drummers and dancers. Guests can venture into this colorful first floor experience by Neiman Marcus on February 19, February 20, February 26 and February 27 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Reservations can be made in advance on the fashion show events page. . Each ticket can accommodate up to five people to ensure good social distancing. – Art of culture

Inside Journey Through History, guests will also have the chance to observe Art of Culture in partnership with curator Patrick Duffy, president and CEO of the Nevada School of the Arts, and the artist born in Las Vegas Qshaundra James. Guests will see James create live an original painting titled You Can Go, centered on the tribute to the African Diaspora lineage represented throughout art history. The Art of Culture will take place every Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. from February 4 to 27. Meeting experiences with the artist will be offered on February 13 and 25 from February 2 to 2. am to 3 pm and can be booked on the fashion show events page.







