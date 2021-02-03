Connect with us

Kylie Minogue looks VERY leggy in a frilly white mini dress after RuPaul’s Drag Race speculation

2 mins ago

Kylie Minogue puts on a leggy display in a ruffled white mini dress … after sparking fan speculation, she joins RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under

By Bryony Jewell For Mailonline

Posted: | Updated:

She recently sparked speculation that she might prepare for a judge role in RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under after returning to Australia.

And Kylie Minogue seemed to be enjoying being back home as she beamed in stunning new selfies shared on Instagram Tuesday.

The singer, 52, looked sensational as she sported an extra long dress in a frilly white mini dress that featured multiple layers and a black trim.

Style: Kylie Minoguel looked sensational as she put on a very leggy display in a frilly white mini dress while posing for mirror selfies on Tuesday

Kylie beamed with beauty as she posed a storm and flaunted her slender figure in the quirky dress.

She added a bit of extra height to her toned frame with a pair of black heels and seemed to fit without other accessories.

The Real Groove hitmaker sported her blonde locks and styled them in pretty waves before adding a layer of bright red lipstick to complete her trendy ensemble.

All smiles: The singer, 52, posed a storm and flaunted her slender figure in the quirky dress

It comes just days after Kylie got fans excited about whether she was ready to be a judge for the first season of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under.

Hopes were raised after the beauty retweeted a message from RuPaul, 60, claiming he was a huge fan of his new Disco album, calling it a “ masterpiece. ”

Fans were quickly inundated with responses and speculated that Kylie might be on the list as she recently returned to Australia and completed a ‘secret’ quarantine.

One fan replied: ‘So Kylie is back at her home in OZ, Drag Race Down Under is currently being filmed. I have a feeling Kylie could be a guest judge and we could have a Kylie Rusical ‘

Fashion: Kylie added black heels to her look and wore her blonde, wavy locks

While someone else added: ‘The Down Under Drag Race is currently in production. I’m sure we’ll have some KM in these lip syncs for your life battles.

And another enthusiastic fan wrote, “ KYLIE PLEASEEEEEE BE ON DRAG RACE! We need a 1000 Kylies Night !!! ‘

RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under will see host and Michelle Visage cast their expert eyes on the queens, but other judges have yet to be announced.

It is believed that production has already started in New Zealand, with Deadline the report began in mid-January.

Speculation: This comes after Kylie sparked fan speculation that she might join RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under line-up after retweeting a post from him praising his album

Fans have pointed out that this coincides well with Kylie’s return to Australia, with the pop star returning to Melbourne in January.

Kylie was forced into self-quarantine at a Melbourne CBD hotel after returning to her UK hometown.

Speaking to the Herald Sun on Saturday, Kylie promoter Michael Gudinski said the singer was “ thrilled to be home with her family. ”

Answer: Fans have enthusiastically speculated that Kylie could join RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under lineup after sharing a sweet interaction with him on Twitter

“ She’s vibrating to be home, she’s going to be staying in Australia for a while, ” he confirmed.

Mr Gudinski continued: ‘We don’t talk about her doing concerts but she is really impressed with how we found live music in Victoria. ”

Kyli made a surprise appearance at the 2021 Sounds Better Together concert in Victoria on Saturday.

His new project marks his 15th studio album for the artist, who has a worldwide cult following in his native Australia and the UK.

Bring it on! RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under is already believed to be filming in New Zealand and is slated to air later in 2021 (RuPaul is pictured during a recording in Los Angeles in July 2009)

