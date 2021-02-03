Fashion
New ‘career pop-up closet’ gives Vanguard University students a head start on the competition
Finding a job in a struggling economy is a challenge for any student, let alone those whose budgets may prevent them from dressing for success, but Vanguard University has devised a solution to help children in need find themselves. prepare for the interview.
Samsons Career Pop-up Placard, a small boutique built in a former coffeeshop building at the western end of the Costa Mesa campus, showcases quality second-hand clothing and accessories suitable for a range of employment-related activities, from interviews to internships through networking events.
The clothing store, which debuted on campus Tuesday at a preview event, is designed to help disadvantaged students increase their social capital and gain a competitive advantage in the workforce, JJ Smith said , director of career services.
We wanted to provide a resource that would remove any barriers that might prevent students from standing out and feeling confident, because we really want our students to make a positive impression on employers, Smith said. [Professional attire] really makes a difference in the eyes of the interviewer.
To this end, Samsons Career Pop-up Closet (named after the schools’ Leonine mascot) offers students who register through the Career Services department the option of selecting a complete outfit per semester: jacket, pants , shirt, tie and shoes for men or dress, suit, top and bottom for women plus accessory and pair of shoes.
Even during the pandemic, when most classes are held online, the store will be available by appointment Wednesdays from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The effort is a collaboration between Vanguards Career services Department and its Live the community well Resource Center, which oversees an on-campus pantry for students.
Amanda Lebrecht, the university’s associate dean for student success, said most of Vanguard’s students were eligible for financial aid. A survey released before the pandemic found only 50% of students were able to meet basic needs such as food, shelter and clothing on a regular basis.
Half of our students don’t think they’ve met their basic needs and that was before the pandemic, Lebrecht said. So, we have a great need for it.
To help communicate this need, Samsons hired his own advertising intern until April. Senior Marketing Manager Camille Jacome helped set up the store on campus and will soon be promoting it on social media.
Personally, I would have liked to have had this resource when I started four years ago, said the 21-year-old, recounting her own experience of transporting to the nearest mall to fork out a small fortune in clothing from job. It’s a lot more profitable and, honestly, there are some nice pieces to it.
Volunteers sort through high-quality, lightly used donations collected from faculty and staff, but hope to partner with nearby retailers, clothing, and dry cleaners to increase inventory and secure discounted student rates eligible.
Michael Beals, president of Vanguard University, said that because many of those taking courses are first-generation students, staff and faculty want to do whatever they can to steer them towards strong prospects. careers.
As we collect professional apparel donations, including my own donations, and partner with local organizations, I know this initiative will provide much-needed support to our students as they begin to intern and work together. entering the workforce, he said via email. Samsons Career Pop-Up Closet also provides a way for our administrators, faculty, staff, and students to give back as they can as a true testimony to our mission.
Sophomore Mason Fernandez, who picked a suit and tie from the shelves on Tuesday, admits he has a lot to learn about dressing to impress.
Fernandez’s high school ball was the first and last time he had to dress, so he borrowed a costume from his grandfather and had his twin brother Lance tie his tie.
I don’t have my own clothes to wear for professional events, so I think that’s really helpful, said the 19-year-old biochemistry student.
I know a lot of students might have difficulty or worry about not having professional attire for interviews, so that would be especially on their minds, Fernandez continues. It’s definitely on my mind.
Support our coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]