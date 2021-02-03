New ‘career pop-up closet’ gives Vanguard University students a head start on the competition

Finding a job in a struggling economy is a challenge for any student, let alone those whose budgets may prevent them from dressing for success, but Vanguard University has devised a solution to help children in need find themselves. prepare for the interview.

Samsons Career Pop-up Placard, a small boutique built in a former coffeeshop building at the western end of the Costa Mesa campus, showcases quality second-hand clothing and accessories suitable for a range of employment-related activities, from interviews to internships through networking events.

The clothing store, which debuted on campus Tuesday at a preview event, is designed to help disadvantaged students increase their social capital and gain a competitive advantage in the workforce, JJ Smith said , director of career services.

We wanted to provide a resource that would remove any barriers that might prevent students from standing out and feeling confident, because we really want our students to make a positive impression on employers, Smith said. [Professional attire] really makes a difference in the eyes of the interviewer.

To this end, Samsons Career Pop-up Closet (named after the schools’ Leonine mascot) offers students who register through the Career Services department the option of selecting a complete outfit per semester: jacket, pants , shirt, tie and shoes for men or dress, suit, top and bottom for women plus accessory and pair of shoes.

A former cafe display now features necklaces, bracelets, and women’s dress shoes at the Samsons Career Pop-up Closet at Vanguard University in Costa Mesa. (Kevin Chang / photographer)

Even during the pandemic, when most classes are held online, the store will be available by appointment Wednesdays from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The effort is a collaboration between Vanguards Career services Department and its Live the community well Resource Center, which oversees an on-campus pantry for students.

Amanda Lebrecht, the university’s associate dean for student success, said most of Vanguard’s students were eligible for financial aid. A survey released before the pandemic found only 50% of students were able to meet basic needs such as food, shelter and clothing on a regular basis.

Half of our students don’t think they’ve met their basic needs and that was before the pandemic, Lebrecht said. So, we have a great need for it.

To help communicate this need, Samsons hired his own advertising intern until April. Senior Marketing Manager Camille Jacome helped set up the store on campus and will soon be promoting it on social media.

Personally, I would have liked to have had this resource when I started four years ago, said the 21-year-old, recounting her own experience of transporting to the nearest mall to fork out a small fortune in clothing from job. It’s a lot more profitable and, honestly, there are some nice pieces to it.

Volunteers sort through high-quality, lightly used donations collected from faculty and staff, but hope to partner with nearby retailers, clothing, and dry cleaners to increase inventory and secure discounted student rates eligible.

Michael Beals, president of Vanguard University, said that because many of those taking courses are first-generation students, staff and faculty want to do whatever they can to steer them towards strong prospects. careers.

Vanguard University senior Joe Contreras, right, helps Mason Fernandez tie his tie. Swansons Career pop-up closet at Vanguard University in Costa Mesa on Tuesday. (Kevin Chang / photographer)

As we collect professional apparel donations, including my own donations, and partner with local organizations, I know this initiative will provide much-needed support to our students as they begin to intern and work together. entering the workforce, he said via email. Samsons Career Pop-Up Closet also provides a way for our administrators, faculty, staff, and students to give back as they can as a true testimony to our mission.

Sophomore Mason Fernandez, who picked a suit and tie from the shelves on Tuesday, admits he has a lot to learn about dressing to impress.

Fernandez’s high school ball was the first and last time he had to dress, so he borrowed a costume from his grandfather and had his twin brother Lance tie his tie.

I don’t have my own clothes to wear for professional events, so I think that’s really helpful, said the 19-year-old biochemistry student.

I know a lot of students might have difficulty or worry about not having professional attire for interviews, so that would be especially on their minds, Fernandez continues. It’s definitely on my mind.

