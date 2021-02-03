Representative Beth Wessel-Kroeschell wears jeans on the floor of Iowa House in protest against lack of mask warrant





Iowa Republican House Speaker Pat Grassley has repeatedly said this year that he cannot force lawmakers to wear masks on House floors. So a Democrat decided how he would enforce the bedroom dress code. Representative Beth Wessel-Kroeschell, D-Ames, said she told fellow Democrats on Sunday night that she would wear jeans in the House all week in violation of the dress code. House rules adopted last month state that “no member of the general assembly or legislative employee or intern shall be admitted to the House if he is dressed in jeans of any color whatsoever without the permission of the president.” “They are new, they are clean, they have no holes. They do not harm anyone,” Wessel-Kroeschell said Tuesday evening. “Not wearing a mask can kill people, and we’ve had people here. we have a limb who was exposed to it and is now COVID positive at home. And there are five or six of their members who never wear a mask. It’s dangerous and they put us all in danger. So if they can enforce a denim dress code, they can enforce a mask warrant as well. “ House rules do not require masks to be worn on the floor or elsewhere in the building. Democrats tried to add a mask mandate and other COVID precautions to the rules, but Republicans have rejected them. Capitolsecurity protocols established by Republicans, who hold a majority in both chambers, encourage the wearing of masks, but do not require them. These protocols also recommend, but do not require disclosure of a positive COVID-19 test or contact with someone who has tested positive. Since the return of the Legislative Assembly on January 11, five people who work at the Iowa Capitol revealed they tested positive for COVID-19. Four of these cases were reported last week, including at least one legislator,Representative. Amy Nielsen, D-North Liberty. When Wessel-Kroeschell attempted to speak during Tuesday night’s debate, Grassley said he would not recognize her because she violated the House’s dress code. “You will not be recognized for speaking for the debate. You can continue to vote from the ground,” Grassley said. Grassley spokesperson Melissa Deatsch said the speaker had discretion to deal with rule violations. “The speaker has been clear and consistent from the start of the session. There is no way to enforce a mask warrant without asking a state patrol to remove a duly elected official from the room, which they are unwilling to do, for the masks or for them. jeans, ”she said in a statement. Grassley, R-New Hartford, told reporters on several occasions last month that he could not prevent members of the House from voting in the hall, either because of a lack of mask or a violation of the dress code. “Ultimately, if a lawmaker, male or female, wants to come here in bathing suits and vote in the House, he will have the opportunity to do so. If a Member wishes to be recognized using proper decorum, from the point of view of Seen from the presidents, I will not recognize these members, ”he said on January 21. Stephen Gruber-Miller covers the Iowa Statehouse and politics for the registry. He can be reached by e-mail at [email protected] or by phone at 515-284-8169. Follow him on Twitter at @grubermiller.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos