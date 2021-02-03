Donahue’s Rule: The Training Strategy Behind Penn’s Men’s Basketball

Coach Donahue strives for 95% of his players’ shots to be three points or layups



Coach Steve Donahue has a reputation for his 95/5 offensive strategy but he knows his players well enough to know when to deviate and adapt to more flexible strategies. Credit: Chase Sutton

College basketball coaches are often defined by the game plans and style of play they rely on during games.

Their strategy is essential in attracting rookies, winning matches and building a legacy in their respective schools. For Penn’s men’s basketball, the man behind the clipboard is Steve Donahue, whose approach to training is more nuanced than the average fan might think.

Donahue joined the Quakers in 2015, after coaching at Cornell and Boston College. Since taking power, Donahue has come to be known primarily for his unique offensive approach: the 95 and 5 rule, sometimes also referred to as the 95% rule.

This approach requires 95% of Penns’ offensive shots to be either open three-pointers or basket layups. This principle limits the amount of low percentage mid-range jumps that often hamper a team’s shooting efficiency.

The principle has its roots in Donahues earlier as a coach when he was looking for a guiding concept on which he could build his attack.

When i went to [Boston College], and I wanted to teach how we have to play, it was more of a concept the kids could really pick up on and understand, Donahue said. As [I] came to Penn, we did a lot more. It helps us look at the game more conceptually in what we’re trying to accomplish on offense.

Although it is well known as the centerpiece of Donahues’ offensive philosophy, the rule is not a definite way of playing basketball. Instead, it is just an overall concept used to tie the program together.

When I took over the program I just thought the easiest way to develop the program was to keep it very simple and put parameters on what I was trying to do, Donahue said. Then, [we] reinforce it with coaching behavior [strategies].

Donahue knows that sticking to just a coaching philosophy can lead to missed opportunities and underused players. As a result, he emphasizes knowing his staff well enough to be able to adapt his strategies as needed.

One of the main things I love to do is see what kids are good at, Donahue said. [For example], I think [sophomore forward] Max Martz is a good mid-range shooter, so you [have] to find out how you will sometimes get key buckets. So, for example, I don’t discourage him.

Martz is an example of a player whose skills can thrive when there is increased flexibility in the game plan. However, even when a player has these extra strengths, he prioritizes the philosophy Donahue has woven into program culture.

Credit: Chase coach Sutton Donahue’s offensive strategy is made up of three points and baskets that last season were used to secure Jordan Dingle’s lead in a game against Temple.





I think our offense is mostly focused on getting the highest percentage of shooting possible, said Martz. In college basketball in particular, it’s open [three-pointers] then hits around the rim. At least for the past few years, that’s what Penn Basketball has been doing.

How exactly does Donahue get players to buy into the offensive strategy? He incorporates it into all aspects of team game preparation so that playing Penn basketball becomes synonymous with displaying the trends around which he has built his program.

When we get into training, we put a little scoring system in place on the quality of the shot, ”Donahue said. If the guys want to take tough ones, or better yet, if we are forcing the others to take tough ones in training, then your teammates will let you know anyway.

While Donahue has had success in creating and implementing his offensive philosophy, he also realizes the importance of translating that success to the defensive end.

We watch the defensive end [analytics] too, says Donahue. Were looking to reduce the quality of our opponents’ shot. Force long [two-pointers] and mid-range shots [while] three point limitation. These are the ways to be effective.

It is clear that Donahue is taking a cautious approach to implementing his coaching strategy. He is careful not to stick too much to his game plan, but he also makes sure the offense stays on track by making his principles easy to digest and understand.

Donahue has proven that an offensive coaching philosophy is often far too complicated to break down into one rule. Although not exhaustive, the rules are useful in getting players to buy into the program and develop discipline in shot selection.

The offensive strategy development process is also underway, and when Penn basketball returns to the game, fans will likely see Donahue further update the way he approaches match training.