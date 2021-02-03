Rails Founder Jeff Abrams on ‘Going Cautiously’ With Physical Retail Expansion – Glossy

Subscribe: Apple podcasts | Stitcher | google play | Spotify

When Jeff Abrams launched In 2008, Los Angeles-based fashion label Rails could not have predicted the demand for comfortable clothing in 2020. The cashmere shirts the line started with are now generating exceptional sales for the company.

We’ve actually grown up over that year, Abrams said on the Glossy podcast. To date, Rails has generated over $ 500 million in retail sales and increased revenue and profitability every year since launch. When Covid arrived, we were front and center of the people; we [provided] a natural transition to the changing fashion environment.

Although sales of women’s buttons generated almost 100% of the business in its first 5-6 years, Rails has since slowly expanded into other categories that can serve as the top half of denim, such as the comfy t-shirts and sweaters, Abrams said. More recently, he also introduced stockings and dresses. He launched a line for men in 2017.

It’s now a full lifestyle collection, he said, noting that a denim line is set to launch in the fall.

Abrams also discussed brand expansion through international markets and physical retail.

Here are some highlights from the conversation, which have been edited slightly for clarity.

On building a global business

International accounts started seeing the brand in places like Intermix, Shopbop and some of these high end retail stores, and asked if they could carry the brand. And so I ended up traveling to a lot of those international markets and took a similar approach to how I built the American business, which was very popular: going to the stores to understand the nuances of the world. business and what this local market wants. And so, it’s been 15 years of slow and deliberate development in national and international affairs. Ultimately, you must have partners [in international markets], but in the beginning you have to build momentum on your own – no partner will want to come and build your brand from scratch. Once we established that the brand was working in many international markets, I tried to find local sales agents and distributors who could help us reach the stores day to day. In the UK, France, Spain, Scandinavia and many of these countries, we have paired a sales agency with a local PR agency, to help us run each market as if it were in our garden. A lot of brands in the US are just going to launch things there and hope they stay in a foreign market, but you have to really appreciate what’s happening on the ground.

The power of the old-school catalog

Digital is really one of the biggest places we invest in, but also, we go a little bit old school and create catalogs at home – real 30 page books where we deliver them to people. It’s a much slower experience with the brand, compared to simple online success – where you can really sit down and go through more storytelling, and watch the editorial and the product. We tested catalogs last year, in a very small way; we sent probably 50,000 pounds, which may sound like a lot, but in fact the investment is not that great. We sent it to existing customers, then we sent it to prospects, so people who might have an affinity for the brand or similar brands in the space. We started to recover data and found that it was really working and people were really engaging with the brand. So we gradually increased it with each main season. We are now sending both a separate women’s book and a separate men’s book to engage the customer with the brand.

Why investing in stores always makes sense

It’s a bit of a crazy time to open retail stores. But we had planned to open this SoHo store, which is our first first location, like our flagship in New York. It’s on the corner of Broome and Green, and we were scheduled to open in March. It was delayed and we opened it in September. But the store is beautiful. We kind of brought our Californian lifestyle to the center of SoHo; it’s on a corner across from a lot of big upscale contemporary brands. Foot traffic in SoHo right now is down from what it normally would be because you don’t have the international tourists and you have a lot of locals who have been to the suburbs or Florida – but the people who are going in the store love the environment and the experience. People who come into the store convert at a very high [percentage]. We have a long-term vision for retail. Ultimately, there are people who will want to return to stores to some extent – it just depends on how they want to interact with the brand in the future. SoHo, we imagine, will become a really great place for us as things normalize. We’re also opening a store in San Francisco probably in March or April of this year – we’re in the construction phase right now. In addition, we have identified a [store] held in Los Angeles, and were doing a pop-up in Paris in April, May and June. We are moving cautiously, but we are optimistic that our strategy will work. People are excited about the evolution of the collection and the ability to see it all in one place.