Palm Angels presents its Spring 2021 collection with a limited edition book – WWD

It all started with a book, and now, six years later, a book again marks a milestone for Palm Angels.

In September 2014, Rizzoli published a photographic book bringing together images of skateboarders from Venice Beach taken by the founder of the brand Francesco Ragazzi. With a preface by Pharrell Williams, the tome was titled “Palm Angels” and served as a catalyst for Ragazzi’s launch of the titular fashion project.

Now, Ragazzi has teamed up with Rizzoli again to release a limited edition zine book, which not only celebrates the launch of the brand’s spring 2021 men’s and women’s collections, but also offers an insightful look at the elevated streetwear brand.

“I think this book shows where we’re going with the brand,” Ragazzi said, on a Zoom call from his office at the Milan headquarters of NGG, the Farfetch-controlled group, which operates Palm Angels, along with Off-White, Ambush, Alanui, Opening Ceremony, Heron Preston, Marcelo Burlon County of Milan, Kirin Peggy Gou and Ben Taverniti Unravel Project. “We have lived the last six months immersed in a digital dimension and I feel that what we really miss are emotions. I have a feeling that things just happen and then immediately disappear. That’s why I wanted to create something tangible, something that you can have in your hands, place on your table and enjoy over and over again, whenever you want.

However, while the book, with an introduction from Dazed & Confused Founder and Editor-in-Chief Isabella Burley, lives in a physical dimension, its layout owes a lot to the culture of digital social media, especially Instagram.

“It’s kind of an Instagram feed where different things are juxtaposed, the top and the bottom, the workbench and the future,” Ragazzi said, referring to the fact that the volume is made up of a mixture of images and graphics by a large and diverse network of international creatives.

Photographer David Sims and stylist Karl Templer are the high-profile duo behind the impactful fashion photos depicting the Palm Angels Spring 2021 collection. “They brought us a new vision, a new energy, a new perspective on our collections,” said Ragazzi, adding that these images will also appear on billboards and advertising pages.

In addition to the photos of The Sims, the book also brings together low-fi shots of the Palm Angels team in Milan taken by London photographer Rosie Marks; more fashion photos by South African artist Lea Colombo; darkroom experimentation by Roman photographer Enzo Ragazzini, 86 years old; works of art by abstract painters Friedrich Kunath and Thrush Holmes; as well as the graphic archival efforts of Javier Jaén and Javier Calleja.

Ragazzi highlights the creative pastiche he wanted to create with a quote to introduce the first section of the book: “We are not our thoughts, but we can roll with them. Let them grow in your mind, stand out and attract love and energies, fluttering in the wind. Let them flow, like sparks of creative chaos that challenge the status quo, ”he writes.

Organized into three sections, the zine has a similar structure to the Palm Angels Spring 2021 collection, which includes three different drops. As “Military” hits stores this month, “Fishing Club” will be available to consumers from mid-March and the third, “Exodus,” goes on sale in May.

This business strategy, anchoring the official presentation of the collections to their deliveries to stores, reflects what NGG CEO Andrea Grilli discussed with WWD in June about the new version of the Off-White alignments. “The aim is to continue to trigger the emotions linked to the presentation of the collections – whatever the format – but also to immediately satisfy the urge to go shopping with deliveries and drops every month,” said Grilli . “In this fast-paced modern world, the four to five month window between the show and the arrival of goods in stores was disconnected from the real needs of the consumer.

While Virgil Abloh’s Off-White license continues to be the crown jewel of the NGG portfolio, Palm Angels is growing rapidly and steadily, not only in popularity, but also commercially. “Palm Angels is among the top 10 performing brands on Farfetch,” said Ragazzi, who stressed the importance of the role of the Anglo-Portuguese digital actor in the growth of the brand. “Even though we can’t release numbers, I can tell you that in 2020 our business has increased,” Ragazzi said. “The main reasons are three, I believe: first, the Palm Angels collections are very accessible, we sell products that you feel ready to buy also during a lock to wear home; second, the brand is strong; third, having a digital player like Farfetch as a business partner has really helped us a lot. “

And Ragazzi believes the growth potential is exponential. Indeed, men’s clothing currently represents the majority of Palm Angels sales. “I see great potential in women’s clothing, accessories, sneakers,” said Ragazzi, who stressed that 2021 will be key to the brand’s future. “This year, we aim to take the brand to a new dimension,” he said, also referring to the early days of the retail brand, which plans to open stores in the United States and Europe. “This year, we have the opening of at least two stores in the pipeline,” he revealed.

