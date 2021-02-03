Fashion
Palm Angels presents its Spring 2021 collection with a limited edition book – WWD
It all started with a book, and now, six years later, a book again marks a milestone for Palm Angels.
In September 2014, Rizzoli published a photographic book bringing together images of skateboarders from Venice Beach taken by the founder of the brand Francesco Ragazzi. With a preface by Pharrell Williams, the tome was titled “Palm Angels” and served as a catalyst for Ragazzi’s launch of the titular fashion project.
Now, Ragazzi has teamed up with Rizzoli again to release a limited edition zine book, which not only celebrates the launch of the brand’s spring 2021 men’s and women’s collections, but also offers an insightful look at the elevated streetwear brand.
“I think this book shows where we’re going with the brand,” Ragazzi said, on a Zoom call from his office at the Milan headquarters of NGG, the Farfetch-controlled group, which operates Palm Angels, along with Off-White, Ambush, Alanui, Opening Ceremony, Heron Preston, Marcelo Burlon County of Milan, Kirin Peggy Gou and Ben Taverniti Unravel Project. “We have lived the last six months immersed in a digital dimension and I feel that what we really miss are emotions. I have a feeling that things just happen and then immediately disappear. That’s why I wanted to create something tangible, something that you can have in your hands, place on your table and enjoy over and over again, whenever you want.
However, while the book, with an introduction from Dazed & Confused Founder and Editor-in-Chief Isabella Burley, lives in a physical dimension, its layout owes a lot to the culture of digital social media, especially Instagram.
“It’s kind of an Instagram feed where different things are juxtaposed, the top and the bottom, the workbench and the future,” Ragazzi said, referring to the fact that the volume is made up of a mixture of images and graphics by a large and diverse network of international creatives.
Photographer David Sims and stylist Karl Templer are the high-profile duo behind the impactful fashion photos depicting the Palm Angels Spring 2021 collection. “They brought us a new vision, a new energy, a new perspective on our collections,” said Ragazzi, adding that these images will also appear on billboards and advertising pages.
In addition to the photos of The Sims, the book also brings together low-fi shots of the Palm Angels team in Milan taken by London photographer Rosie Marks; more fashion photos by South African artist Lea Colombo; darkroom experimentation by Roman photographer Enzo Ragazzini, 86 years old; works of art by abstract painters Friedrich Kunath and Thrush Holmes; as well as the graphic archival efforts of Javier Jaén and Javier Calleja.
Ragazzi highlights the creative pastiche he wanted to create with a quote to introduce the first section of the book: “We are not our thoughts, but we can roll with them. Let them grow in your mind, stand out and attract love and energies, fluttering in the wind. Let them flow, like sparks of creative chaos that challenge the status quo, ”he writes.
Organized into three sections, the zine has a similar structure to the Palm Angels Spring 2021 collection, which includes three different drops. As “Military” hits stores this month, “Fishing Club” will be available to consumers from mid-March and the third, “Exodus,” goes on sale in May.
This business strategy, anchoring the official presentation of the collections to their deliveries to stores, reflects what NGG CEO Andrea Grilli discussed with WWD in June about the new version of the Off-White alignments. “The aim is to continue to trigger the emotions linked to the presentation of the collections – whatever the format – but also to immediately satisfy the urge to go shopping with deliveries and drops every month,” said Grilli . “In this fast-paced modern world, the four to five month window between the show and the arrival of goods in stores was disconnected from the real needs of the consumer.
While Virgil Abloh’s Off-White license continues to be the crown jewel of the NGG portfolio, Palm Angels is growing rapidly and steadily, not only in popularity, but also commercially. “Palm Angels is among the top 10 performing brands on Farfetch,” said Ragazzi, who stressed the importance of the role of the Anglo-Portuguese digital actor in the growth of the brand. “Even though we can’t release numbers, I can tell you that in 2020 our business has increased,” Ragazzi said. “The main reasons are three, I believe: first, the Palm Angels collections are very accessible, we sell products that you feel ready to buy also during a lock to wear home; second, the brand is strong; third, having a digital player like Farfetch as a business partner has really helped us a lot. “
And Ragazzi believes the growth potential is exponential. Indeed, men’s clothing currently represents the majority of Palm Angels sales. “I see great potential in women’s clothing, accessories, sneakers,” said Ragazzi, who stressed that 2021 will be key to the brand’s future. “This year, we aim to take the brand to a new dimension,” he said, also referring to the early days of the retail brand, which plans to open stores in the United States and Europe. “This year, we have the opening of at least two stores in the pipeline,” he revealed.
See also:
Off-White x Nike sneakers set to top luxury resale list this year
Nike presents a fully hands-free sneaker
Farfetch sets ambitious sustainable development goals for 2030
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]