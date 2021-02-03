Where It All Began: How Black Communities Influence Fashion Trends | Way of life

Fashion trends come and go, but many times people will embrace fashion trends without asking where they came from. For some, clothing may just be a means of expression, but for many cultures, there is a deeply rooted story behind why and what they choose to wear.

Fashion, especially in black culture, has such a deep history and meaning, said Bria Felix, a junior in clothing, merchandising and design. I really wish people would get to know why we have worn the things we have in the past. It’s such a thorough thing that I wish people understood more.

While many don’t even realize it, a lot of the trends circulating in the fashion world started out within the black community.

From tracksuits to bucket hats and even bodycon dresses, many of the items considered very stylish today weren’t always thought of in the same way. Often times, trends that start within the black community turn into traditional fashion after losing their association with black culture.

Growing up as a black woman and starting out as a young girl, a lot of the things we did to our hair like beads and barrettes made fun of, and that was something we felt bad about, Laquetta said. Buchanan. , senior in clothing, merchandising and design. It was something that we had to work towards accepting on our own, and it’s sad because often that same thing will be praised once it’s adopted into white culture.

For many black people, watching fashion trends take hold can be incredibly frustrating not only because their community was often the one who wore an item first, but also because many black designers are not at all as well-liked or popular. recognized as their white counterparts when it comes to designing the articles.

It can also be difficult for many to see something that was once mocked when it was used by one culture become fashionable when it is taken over by the mainstream culture.

I honestly think a lot of the time the difference in how trends are viewed is just how it’s associated with black people, Felix said. As soon as we are basically erased from these trends, it is cool and becomes the new thing, but when it is popular in the black community it becomes ghetto or weird.

While the popularity of black culture trends may at first glance seem simply positive to the community, there are also difficulties that can arise from having your original ideas taken and used in a way that you don’t. had not planned.

It’s complicated because on the one hand, popularity sometimes brings more notoriety to black designers and their brands, ”Buchanan said. But there are also so many white designers creating the same product and the more popular ones which takes away the money. from the black creator.

While the idea of ​​cultural appropriation is often a difficult topic for many, when it comes to clothing, most people just want ordinary people to understand a little better where their clothes come from.

It gets harder with clothes because you can’t necessarily tell that a culture owns an item of clothing, even if they’ve made it popular, Felix said. What I personally feel about it is that I don’t think about appropriating it, but it just frustrates me that so many people don’t appreciate trends when we wore them, but then changed their minds as soon as they were. ‘they changed their culture.

For the most part, more understanding and research is what is expected of many communities who so often see their trends used without context or tribute.

I really wish people understood more that when the black community talks about fashion, that’s such an important aspect of who we are, “Felix said. I think that’s why researching and asking questions are so important because a part of who we are.