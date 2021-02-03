10 dress brands under the radar that impress me





Refinery 29 United Kingdom I tried the drunk elephant face mask. Is it worth the hype? When cult skincare brand Drunk Elephant finally arrived in the UK in 2018, it was a game-changer. From C-Firma Vitamin C Day Serum to TLC Framboos Glycolic Night Serum, every product has a focus on dermatologist-loved ingredients, great results and, of course, Instagram-worthy packaging. But one hot product was missing here: the TLC Sukari Babyfacial. Babyfacial is an exfoliating face mask and the star ingredients are 25% AHA (or alpha hydroxy acids like glycolic acid, which exfoliate the skin surface to increase brightness) and 2% BHA (or beta hydroxy acids like l (salicylic acid, which gently exfoliates deep inside the pore to prevent blackheads and breakouts). The concentration of acids is high and, although it has been available for purchase in the United States for years, British regulations required the brand to provide enough data to demonstrate that it did not meet the definition of ‘a formula for professional use only. As you can imagine it took a while, but now the product is finally in stock at Cult Beauty and is selling fast. I have combination skin, prone to rashes. When they heal, they leave red, pigmented marks. I often search for exfoliating products that contain AHAs like lactic acid and religiously use Paulas Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliator, 23, to keep spots and blackheads away, so acids are a regular part of my skin. skin care routine. They’re also a great option for skin that looks dull and gray, is clogged, or needs a boost. I had heard so many great things about Babyfacial and the 5 star reviews are very convincing so I had to give it a try. The peach-colored formula looks and feels exactly like a gel-cream moisturizer and is not at all sticky or pungent like other exfoliating masks. Tiny little pieces hang in the product (this will be the chickpea flour, which is supposed to lighten the skin) but they’re not grainy and you can’t smell them. When applying I have to admit I winced at the tingling thanks to the combination of lactic, glycolic, tartaric, cirtic and salicylic acids (that’s a lot of acids) but the label says it’s predictable. Fortunately, the initial tingling quickly wears off when the mask goes to work. The instructions advise leaving the product on the skin for up to 20 minutes, which I think is long enough for acids as strong as these. That is why it should be a once a week product. I was suspicious at first, but my skin seemed happy, so I persisted for the best results. I’m glad I did. After 20 minutes I rinsed off the mask with lukewarm water and was impressed with the smoothness of my skin. Guess that’s why they call it Babyfacial! Admittedly, my skin was slightly red, as usual after a professional facial, but the redness subsided and left a very nice glow. A large spot under the skin that had been brewing for a while on my forehead also looked much smaller to me. It will be the anti-inflammatory salicylic acid. As for aftercare, Babyfacial comes with a free 3ml bottle of Virgin Marula Luxury Facial Oil to soothe the skin and further promote a post-facial glow. As someone who breaks out easily, I thought it best to avoid this for fear of clogged pores. Instead, I applied a light coat of mild moisturizer, Honest Beauty Hydrogel Cream, 25, and a heavy dose of Murad Invisiblur Perfecting Shield Broad Spectrum SPF30 PA +++, 65. A great, cheaper option is Garnier Ambre Solaire Sensitive Advanced Protecting and Hydrating Face Mist SPF50, 11. Would I use Babyfacial again? Yes, especially when my skin is stuffy, spotty, and oily. But in my honest opinion as a beauty editor, there are masks that do a lot more. The 72-year-old ExfoliKate intensive exfoliating treatment is second to none. It takes on dull, dull skin and gives a magnificent glow. I know it’s madness, but a little goes a long way and it works in just two minutes thanks to the lactic and salicylic acids and exfoliating particles. Ole Henriksen Transform Plus PHAT Glow Facial, 42, is also excellent. While the texture is sticky (almost like a melted Drumstick Lollipop!), The results are clearer, brighter, and smoother skin. TikTokers also can’t stop posting on The Ordinarys AHA 30% + BHA 2% Peeling Solution, 6.30, which is a great deal. There are a few key points to remember when using exfoliating masks. Acids can make your skin very sensitive to the sun, so it’s important to use a broad spectrum, high factor sunscreen every morning to prevent sun damage. If your skin looks red, sore, or scaly when using acids, stop immediately and bring your skincare routine back to basics with a very simple, gentle, fragrance-free cleanser and moisturizer so it doesn’t make it worse. skin problems. If you want more advice on how best to incorporate acids into your skincare routine, it’s best to consult an expert, and many are offering digital consultations throughout Lockdown 3.0. The selection of Refinery29s is purely editorial and independently chosen, we only feature articles that we love! As part of our business model, we work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on that item, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please contact us. Like what you see? How about a little more R29 goodness, here?

