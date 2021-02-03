Whether it’s kimchi, beets, or broccoli, the pandemic has had an eerie impact on cravings for food that goes beyond the joy of eating comfortably.

Almost a year in isolation, many people adopt foods that have been long forgotten or rejected for their taste, texture or smell. Some have forced themselves to re-evaluate health-oriented foods to help boost their immune systems. And with home cooking at a high standard, there is a new adventure in cooking.

For Maeri Ferguson, 31, in Brooklyn, it’s all about pears.

After recovering from COVID-19, she spent months without a normal taste and smell. So many foods she loved just weren’t satisfying. Now Ferguson can experience the sweet, salty and spicy taste again, but most foods lack a nuance of flavor.

Not pears.

All my life, I have always passed on pears. Not because I didn’t like them. They just intimidated me, Ferguson said. I did not understand the differences between the grape varieties, how to determine the maturity. I knew what a bad unripe pear looked like, but not a good one.

During the pandemic, a friend gave her a handy slicer and she struggled to find a way to spot a good pear. It was one of the first foods she could really taste.

I’m a full convert, said Ferguson. I’ll never forget to bite into a juicy red pear and finally taste that sweet flavor and just the slightest sourness. It was a profound experience and one that made me cherish a food that I only tolerated.

While Ferguson may not have seen its pear sales skyrocket, fermented foods are one of the big winners in the pandemic.

Anastasia Sharova, chef in Stuttgart, Germany, runs Happybellyfish.com, an online cooking school focused on healthy foods. He added fermentation classes at the end of 2019, then the pandemic hit. Suddenly, interest in making kimchi, miso and sauerkraut exploded. Kombucha was already a trend and helped popularize home fermentation.

Health has become the number one priority for many over the past year, Sharova said. Second, everyone had more time at home, so it was finally possible to try new things in the kitchen that take time. Third, food fermentation is seen as a hobby in itself and a great community activity, even if your community is on Zoom or just within your own family.

Alicia Harper, 30, is now in the fermentation camp. The New York nutritionist was well aware of the health benefits, but was not personally a fan before the pandemic.

I found the fermented taste too strong for me and the fermented smell was off-putting. Since I tried them again recently, my opinion has changed completely. I have now grown to love the taste and the smell, she says. The pandemic really made me appreciate my health more.

Anne Alderete enjoys something she never imagined: natto. Made from fermented soybeans, natto is popular in Japan but considered too slimy and smelly for some.

I’ve felt it a few times since I was half Japanese and lived in Tokyo after college for seven years, said Alderete, 47, in Los Angeles. I have long wanted to understand the magic that I did not know. I remembered the old dirty socks. “

Now, she devours store-bought natto almost every week. Among his favorite ways to eat it, it’s spread on a thick slice of toast topped with cheese and melted in the grill.

I feel a bit virtuous when I eat natto because the health benefits are plentiful, but it’s also because it brought me closer to my roots, Alderete said.

Another appeal is the long shelf life of many fermented foods.

While health issues and comfort foods played a role, one expert believes the changes in the way we eat are also due to having more time at home to digest a wave of nutrition news and the food chain.

The pandemic has allowed many of us to finally recognize some uncomfortable truths about the food system, said Ryan Andrews, a registered dietitian who has written a book on plant-based eating.

People learned about the unsafe working conditions in meat packing plants, unfair wages for farm workers, the chronic diseases we all face related to food, the inhumane ways we raise farm animals. and the huge environmental impact of industrialized agriculture, said Ryan, an advisor for Precision Coaching, which certifies nutrition coaches.

Suddenly, he says, organic lentil and mushroom soup that didn’t sound so appealing before the pandemic has become part of the weekly meal routine.

At the same time, an analysis of Google searches by market research firm Semrush on the weird and wonderful of changing food interests during the pandemic has highlighted comfort. The company saw a 17% increase in searches for peanuts and coke in December compared to December 2019, and a 33% increase for prosciutto and melon. He found a 95% increase for bacon and jam.

At WoodSpoon, a New York-based app that connects home chefs with hungry customers, the trend for comfort is more than a little obvious. Before the pandemic, there was a strong interest in healthy products and less processed foods. After that, it was all about babka, pasta and short ribs.

In difficult times like this, diners are looking for authentic, home-cooked food and want to support local chefs. The trend has been around for some time and the pandemic has taken it to the next level, said Oren Saar, co-founder and CEO of WoodSpoons.

Beets never had a chance from Caroline Hoffman, 25, until the pandemic hit and she one day forgot to buy tomatoes for pizza sauce. She mixed in a few beets instead and left, overcoming her rudeness factor.

I am now addicted. I made beet hummus, beet pasta, and just plain beetroot salads. I’m not sure why I hadn’t found this out before, but now I buy a weekly bag like her cereal, Hoffman, Chicago said.

Others are reviving their childhood favorites, revisiting peanut butter and jelly sandwiches or making grilled cheeses to eat with canned tomato soup. You can also count the raisins.

Harry Overly, the leading imagination wrestler, chairman and CEO of Sun-Maid, said the raisin company saw a 1.4% increase over the past year in the number of US households who began to eat raisins.

We absolutely see, especially over the past year, how consumers are turning to nostalgia and reconnecting with brands they remember from their childhood, ”he said.

Rex Chatterjee isn’t looking for raisins at his home in the seaside town of Amagansett, New York, in the Hamptons. The treat of choice for Chatterjee, 34, and his wife is Oreos and Ros. He admits to having soaked on occasion.

The combination, he said, “is wonderful and comes with our highest recommendation.