Small fashion brands fight Brexit costs

Fashion brands in Europe and the UK typically spend the month of January preparing their fall / winter collections for the runway and exhibition season. But this year, many also had to deal with a mountain of new post-Brexit red tape and additional costs.

When a Brexit deal was reached on Christmas Eve 2020, businesses had days to adjust to the new regulations implemented in January. Before Brexit, goods could move freely between the UK and the EU without import taxes. Now, for goods costing over 135 exported from the UK to the EU, tariffs may apply, up to 25% of costs. For orders over 135, VAT is now collected at the point of delivery rather than the point of sale.

Questions abound, especially for smaller brands. It is still a little difficult to set the prices when selling in the UK. We are an emerging brand and we don’t yet know if we can cope with it, says Giulia Venturini, co-founder of Medea, an accessories brand in Milan. Shipping costs to the UK have doubled, while paperwork has increased exponentially, she adds. This could lead to limited distribution in the UK where we remove small accounts and focus on distribution with large retailers in order to have a better price aligned with the European area.

Goat, a British brand known for its cashmere and bespoke clothing, is one of many fashion companies that have a long way to go besides finalizing Fall / Winter 2021 models to show buyers. The Goat team are currently dealing with new documents for shipping as well as catering for people who were shopping on our website during the holidays, many of whom were hit with heavy taxes, General Manager Kalpa Shah said. . About 50 percent of goat business comes from DTC customers, with 40 percent of sales outside the UK.

Delayed shipments, additional courier costs

Some fashion brands have put sales in Europe on hold. Yolke halted shipments to Europe for about three weeks in January. The ports were full and the deliveries [to Europe] We weren’t passing through and coming back to our warehouse, so we made the decision early enough to take a break and take stock of what was going on, says Yolkes co-founder Ella Ringner. Sixty percent of Yolkes’ business is DTC, with Europe being its second growing market, resuming operations as soon as possible was a priority.

There is no sugar, there are delays at the border, says Louis Kurlander, director of Freight Brokers, a courier broker who works with 250 fashion brands, including Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein in the UK, as well as Yolke, Shrimps, Mackintosh and Preen of Thornton. Bregazzi. Brands often fail to fill out their paperwork correctly, he says. The border is very tight on paperwork right now, and everything has to be done properly.

Yolke founder Ella Ringner in her West London studio. © Yolke

This paperwork is here to stay. Previously, it was assumed that anything made in the UK complied with EU regulations. Now brands have to prove it every time they export something. Every item exported from the UK now needs at least 20 pages of documentation, to show that it complies with a host of European regulations, says Geoffrey Heal, economist and professor at Columbia Business School.

The extra courier costs have proven to be a headache for brands as well. Yolkes Ringner soon realized that even customers placing orders under the cap of 135 received unexpected invoices from couriers, who charged buyers additional handling fees to cover administrative costs and additional customs checks. Royal Mail, for example, charges an additional 8 charges, while DHL charges 2.5% of the total duties or VAT incurred. It was the biggest shock. No one had mentioned this, she said.

Some upset customers contacted Yolke after receiving unexpected invoices. All were paid by the brand, says Ringner. We had to make the decision to risk losing customers or to cover these costs ourselves. But the absorption of additional costs affects the margins, so that the brand increases the prices of its products.

The UK fashion industry is putting pressure on the UK government. An open letter, led by Fashion Roundtable chief executive Tamara Cincik, and signed by more than 400 names in the industry, was sent to the UK government on Tuesday, calling for more support. The deal with the EU has a yawning hole where the promised free movement of goods and services for all creatives, including the fashion and textile sector, should be, according to the letter.

London-based womenswear designer Eudon Choi says his brand’s future is on hold. As a small business, we can’t afford the amount of administrative, tax and research costs needed to navigate these trade changes with the EU, Choi says. If we move part of our business to Europe, we risk a loss of profit and the possibility of employing people in the UK. I don’t think anyone wants this to happen, but this is the position we find ourselves in without government support and pressure for a better deal with Europe.

Wholesale partners, a savior?

A saving factor for Goat was big wholesale partners, such as Net-a-Porter, which was very well prepared, according to Shah. The online luxury retailer was able to help Goat absorb part of the VAT and customs fees, as well as provide logistical support.

Contemporary London brand Cold Laundry was launched in 2019 as a DTC company, with 70% of its customers now outside the UK. The brand has been hit hard by tariffs, additional rights and new shipping costs to Europe, says co-founder and creative director Ola Alabi. Sales from physical stores, which previously accounted for 30% of revenue, were also severely affected. The brand responded by raising prices 15 to 20 percent and is now exploring wholesale options.

European brands are also looking for larger partnerships. Holzweiler, a six-year-old brand showing at Copenhagen Fashion Week, launched at Selfridges in November. Large retailers such as Selfridges can find solutions for shipping goods, says co-founder Andreas Holzweiler.

Returns are another post-Brexit challenge. Ecommerce return rates have soared 95% over the past six years, and brands face an additional challenge: products stuck in the EU that customers wanted to return because they were asked to pay unexpected additional costs. The UK Fashion & Textile Association (UKFT) has even informed retailers that the most profitable option may be to ditch or burn these products.

A campaign by Cold Laundry. © Cold laundry

Goat and Cold Laundry say they paid off some customers in January who complained about unexpected bills, but sometimes there isn’t a simple fix. We had a return from Canada, but when you look at how much the customer spent and how much we spent on shipping, it wouldn’t make sense for us to pay a return label and refund the customer as well, Cold says. Laundrys Alabi. His team advised customers to keep the refunded products. We’ve seen an increase in returns and it’s frustrating if you combine that with the pandemic and the extra effort it takes to ship products.

For small to midsize brands in the UK, strong retail partnerships with companies like Net-a-Porter could become essential. It’s easier for someone like Net-a-Porter just because it’s a bigger company and they have more resources, says Columbia Business Schools Heal. For small businesses, especially family businesses, [administration] is a major problem, because all this documentation will cost 100,000 to 200,000 more per year. That’s a big slice of profits.

New opportunities

Luca Donnini, CEO of Temperley Londons, expects more paperwork for labeling and product origin. He predicts that British brands will have no choice but to open a branch or hire a VAT representative in a European country, in order to maintain the fluidity of outbound deliveries of products without losing competition with European brands. Brands will also need to hire brokers to facilitate inbound and outbound delivery shipments. Production times will increase by several days, as raw materials will also not be able to move freely without the proper certification and customs control, adds Donnini.

The additional costs for goods sold via e-commerce in Europe from the UK will be 20-25% higher, according to freight brokers Kurlander. Cold Laundrys Alabi is extremely vigilant about the expenses of manufacturing, packaging and even design to offset the additional costs. We found ourselves much more conservative and wondered if we really should add some intricate details or hardware to a jacket. But while cutting costs, we’ve been careful not to compromise on quality or service, he says.

Customer satisfaction is paramount. We facilitate the process of returning and exchanging items, including arranging collections and liaising with them on a personal level. [to ensure that] our return rates are low, says Alighieri founder Rosh Mahtani. Our main goal is to continue to provide excellent customer service.

