H&M collabs with Hector Bellerin for the men’s collection





H&M Group, a Swedish multinational clothing retailer, has announced a new ‘Edition’ collection in collaboration with one of the world’s most inspiring footballers, Hector Bellerin. Bellerin is as famous for its style as it is for its commitment to the environment, and Edition by Bellerin will be made entirely from sustainably sourced materials. Bellerin has been involved in every step of the design process, from choosing the durable fabrics to taking the directional take on springtime style. This is the latest Edition collection for men at H&M, the concept that sums up the key looks of each season. Edition by Bellerin will be available on hm.com and in select stores from February 18. “Fashion is like activism and our clothes can send a positive message to others. I am happy to collaborate with H&M on this collection made entirely from sustainably sourced materials, and to promote a better future for fashion and the planet, ”Bellerín said in a press release. “Bellerin is a leader of the generation who redefines masculine style and advocates for positive change. Everyone at H&M is very happy to work with Bellerin to create Edition by Bellerin, a truly sustainable collection for men, ”said Ross Lydon, Head of Men’s Clothing Design at H&M. Edition by Bellerín is a collection that has durability and style at its heart. The collection is made entirely from more sustainable materials, in line with Bellerin’s environmental values ​​and H & M’s transparent commitment to change. In the collection, cotton is organic, or recycled from textile production waste; nylons and polyesters are recycled, while viscose fibers come from sustainable sources. Where possible, Bellerin wanted the pieces to be made from unique materials, in order to make them easier to recycle. Along with sustainability, Bellerin has been deeply involved in the design process every step of the way. His signature runs throughout the collection, from the authenticity of oversized streetwear and utilitarian pieces to the sharp new update of timeless men’s essentials. The muted earth tones reflect the simplicity of Bellerin’s personal style, while the playful graphics show how Bellerin can communicate serious issues with positivity. With each piece, Edition by Bellerín proves that the season’s key pieces can be made with sustainability in mind, according to the H&M press release. This lightweight gray parka features an oversized fit with dropped shoulders, a hidden hood, a drawstring at the collar and drawstrings at the waist and hem. A beige square-cut blazer is completely unstructured, matched with cropped wide pants. A striped cotton poplin shirt has a loose fit and exaggerated functional pockets, while zippered cargo pants can be quickly transformed from pants to shorts. Resort shirts and casual pants are ready for the new season, as are knit shirts and tees, all with a roomy silhouette. Hoodies, sweatshirts and t-shirts are printed with positive slogans such as “Live With Purpose” and “To Protect Our Future Together”, alongside a graphic of a planet Earth in action. The collection is completed with a checkered shopper printed with the graphics, plus a checkered cap and bucket hat. Bellerin is a Spanish international footballer and the vice-captain of Arsenal FC. Off the pitch, Bellerin is admired around the world for his forward-thinking personal style and is a strong advocate for veganism, sustainability and social responsibility. Fibre2Fashion News Desk (JL)

