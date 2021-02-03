TikTok’s #FrontRowFashion Challenge democratizes Fashion Week style

It can be extremely difficult to be invited to a fashion show, let alone sit in the front row, which is often reserved for celebrities, influencers and other fashion taste makers until now. Brands have turned to virtual catwalks, democratizing the viewing and seating process, anyone can connect via their laptop or phone from the comfort of their sofa. In TikTok #FrontRowFashion Challenge, industry insiders, megawatt influencers and those outside of the fashion cohort tap into a sartorial style moment by dressing like they’re going to be number one in fashion month.

The #FrontRowFashion challenge was first launched during Couture Week Spring / Summer 2021, where the question arose on the internet: What would everyone wear, if in-person shows were back this season? Creative TikTok @andoej had some ideas. The TikToker made a montage showing the looks she would wear for each show, and another user, @evelilythrifts, who goes by Eve-Lily on her TikTok bio, quickly took the lead. According to Eve-Lily’s video posted Jan. 15, for Gucci she would wear a Peter Pan collar shirt with pink print pants, but for Prada she would wear a black turtleneck layered under a tiered dress. From there, the trend went viral by drawing in famous Fashion Week faces like influencer Leonie Hanne.

The popularity of this challenge can, in part, be attributed to a pervasive appetite for super glamorous moments in the midst of a pandemic. Deprived of the occasions that would normally attract a star-studded crowd (awards shows, galas, and other red carpet events), celebrities and people at home want to look up on raised outfits, anything but sweatpants. Plus, with no one physically participating in the catwalks, street style has all but disappeared during Fashion Month, the style challenge provides a window into the imagined outfits of Fashion Week. It also offers a democratized opportunity, where anyone can dress in high fashion looks and ‘sit in the front row’. Some dogs even participate in the challenge, adding yet another element of fun and creativity.

Check out all of the daring and imitable looks from the #FrontRowFashion Challenge below. You’ll find plenty of outfit inspiration ahead of Fashion Month.

#FrontRowFashion Watch on TikTok: @sxdqx

This user revisited Dior’s New Look silhouette with a fitted blazer and skirt and nailed the iconic Louis Vuitton colors: brown, beige and olive.

#FrontRowFashion Watch on TikTok: @leoniehanne

Never one to shy away from a designer look from head to toe, Hanne took on this challenge with flying colors. She took out her Prada Monolith boots, her Louis Vuitton Puffer and her Rockstud bag and her Valentino flats.

#FrontRowFashion Watch on TikTok: @ the.navarose

@ The.navarose’s matching pink items for Gucci feel particularly about the brand (color was the focus of Gucci’s spring 2021 collection). Her fascinator and puffed-sleeved top also evoke Chanel’s design codes.

#FrontRowFashion Watch on TikTok: @ scarfxce.xo

This user has worn the Cleopatra Kissing Bowling Shirt by Prada to perfection by pairing it with sync glasses and pants. There was also his quintessential Gucci look, which Harry Styles himself would surely wear.

#FrontRowFashion Watch on TikTok: @evelilythrifts

Going in a different direction from frequently repeated European brands, this user took a spin on Anna Sui, Thierry Mugler, Kate Spade and more. Each featured an iconic brand code for Mugler, the corsetry; for Kate Spade, extroverted prints.

#FrontRowFashion Watch on TikTok: @ obediencey7

This user’s scarf and cardigan moment was perfect for Gucci. For Saint Laurent, he went in the opposite direction with a black leather vest and matching boots.

#FrontRowFashion Watch on TikTok: @moxeb

Each look in this video has its own relevant beauty moment: braids for Alexander McQueen, tousled waves for Moschino, simple straight hair for Jacquemus, and a translucent facial covering for Margiela. The TikTok creation also played in each label’s must-have color stories.

#FrontRowFashion Watch on TikTok: @ wisdm8

This TikToker’s cobalt blue padded and wedge boots totally nailed Rick Owens, while his bum bag, zipper, shirt and tie were undeniably true to Prada’s chic and chic aesthetic.

#FrontRowFashion Watch on TikTok: @honeytheiggy

Last but not least, this Italian greyhound channeled Gucci vibes with a bright yellow scarf and oversized frames. Equally striking was the sight of Saint Laurent’s puppy, which featured a leather cape dress.