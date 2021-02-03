Kelly Ripa puts on a flirty display in a ruffle dress – and you should see her hair!





February 02, 2021 – 21:01 GMT



Hannah hargrave TV host Kelly Ripa delighted fans with a flirtatious pic and you should see her hair!

Jennifer aniston called and she wants her hair back! Kelly ripa surprised her fans with a throwback pic on Tuesday as she sported Friends’ epic ‘Rachel’ hairstyle. The Live Host with Kelly and Ryan struck a seductive pose and rocked a polka dot dress in the photo shared by director and photographer Danielle Levitt. READ: Kelly Ripa’s foyer at her New York townhouse will give you chills Kelly had her hands on her hips and stuck her tongue out at the image she reposted on her own Instagram Stories. Loading the player … WATCH: Kelly Ripa Shares Fun Shower Video From Inside Her Home And while the age of the photo isn’t clear, her layered look is a sure-fire gift, it was probably from the ’90s. The TV host enjoyed delicious snowy weather in New York City, where her incredible $ 27 million townhouse underwent a wintery makeover. It was blanketed in snow on Tuesday and the whole family, including her husband, Mark Consuelos, and their children, Joaquin, 17, Lola, 19, and Michael, 23, enjoyed the perfect scene. MORE: Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Share Amazing Wedding Photo For Special Reason STORY: In Kelly Ripa’s Garden in the Caribbean Vacation Home Kelly rocked her cute and flirty look Kelly took her Instagram Stories to show her 2.9 million followers the snow that had settled on her roof terrace. As she began filming, walking through the wood-lined space to reveal how snow had covered every square inch of it, fans could see that Kelly’s furniture was protected from the harsh weather conditions, under protective blankets. Kelly and Mark spent several months apart before the holidays when he was filming in Vancouver and she was in New York to work on his show. MORE: Kelly Ripa’s Diet Confession Might Surprise You READ: Kelly Ripa shares spectacular swimsuit photo from family vacation Kelly and Mark have several houses together They were happily reunited at the end of last year but have briefly separated again recently. The couple seem to be back together now, as Mark was in charge of snow removal! The lovebirds own homes in the Caribbean, Colorado, and the Hamptons – but their primary homestead is their idyllic townhouse, located on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. Find out more HELLO! American stories here Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox.







