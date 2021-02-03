Jackets take the lead at Amer Ari Intercollegiate Men’s Golf Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Live matches and scores via Golfstat Waikoloa, Hawaii Four Georgia Tech players posted below-par rounds, led by Connor howes 5 years by 67, and the 20eThe under-rated Yellow Jackets shot a 274 below par on Tuesday to take a one-shot lead after the Amer Ari Intercollegiate’s first round. Tech posted his lowest score in seven rounds so far in the spring, playing in sunny and warm, but windy conditions (15 mph) on the 6,875 yard, par 72 Hapuna Golf Course on the East Rim of the Big Island of Hawaii. . Those four yellow jackets, Howe, Noah norton, Christo Lamprecht and Will dickson, are among the 11 best individuals after the first round. TECHNICAL RANGE Howe, a junior from Ogden, Utah, ended his first round strong, playing 4 under par on his last seven holes for his 67th birthday, and corrected six birdies to share third place after the first round. Senior Noah Norton (Chico, CA) had five birdies and a bogey for his round of 68 (-4), tied for seventh place and in freshman Christo Lamprecht (George, South Africa) shot a 3 under par 69 with five birdies and two bogeys, and is in 10e in law. Senior Will Dickson (Providence, RI), also with five birdies on his card, contributed a 2 under par 70 on Tuesday and is tied for 11e in law. Sophomore Luka Karaulic (Dacula, Georgia), despite four birdies on his card, shot 37 (+1) and did not count towards the team’s score on Tuesday. The five Tech players from the count roster combined for 25 birdies, leading the field of eight teams. Even Techs three players competed as individuals combined for 14 birdies on Tuesday. Sophomore Bartley Forrester (Gainesville, GA) was the best of the group with a 2 under par 70 and is tied with Dickson for 11e place, while Ben Smith (Novi, Michigan) drawn 74 and in second grade Andy Mao (Johns Creek, Georgia) posted a 77.

Freshman Christo Lamprecht shot 69 and is in 10th place for the Yellow Jackets. (photo by Jeff Golden) TEAM LEADERBOARD The 14-under-par 274 techs on Tuesday were a shot better than Arizona State (275, -13), which also had four par-breaking plyers, led by 67 of David Puig and Cameron Sisk. Puig won medal honors last week on the Southwestern invitation by nine strokes. Southern California was in third place with a score of 8 below par 280, followed by Washington at 285 (-3) and San Jose State at 287 (-1). The state of Oregon (289, +1), Hawaii (3-2, +14) and Hawaii-Hilo (306, +18) round out the ranking. INDIVIDUAL LEADERBOARD Arizona States Blake Wagoner, playing as an individual and not scoring for the Sun Devils, set the 18-hole tournament record with a 9-under-63 on Tuesday and took a three-stroke lead over Washingtons Noah Woolsey (6 sub- par 66). Wagoner hit six of his first seven holes and had a stretch of four more birds in six holes in the back before a closing bogey. Puig, Sisk, Techs Howe and Hawaiis Isaiah Konno are all tied for third place at 67, with Techs Norton in a three-player group tied for seventh at 68. Yellow Jackets Lamprecht are with 10e place with his 69, and Dickson is tied with five other players for 11e place at 70.

“It’s a relevant scoring round for us, what a good team would shoot. The golf course is fun, with lots of drops and unique holes, and the conditions were positive for scoring today. We played well from the top down. down throughout the game. roster, Connor had some good ups and downs to keep a good lap together. It was a good lap for our confidence and should build some confidence in us. “